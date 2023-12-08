Modern Ghana logo
Anti-gay bill will be passed before Parliament goes on recess – Speaker Bagbin assures

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has assured that the bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values will be passed before the house goes on recess for the festive holidays.

On Wednesday, the sponsors of the Anti-Gay bill accused the Majority in Parliament of sabotaging the passage of the bill after the First Deputy Speaker declined a request for the bill to be taken at the consideration stage.

One of the proponents of the bill and Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, said the Majority Caucus is being deliberate and frustrating the processes needed to have the bill passed.

He added that the next strategy the proponents of the bill adopt will be to name and shame the Majority MPs who have allegedly been influenced by persons with an interest in the promotion of LGBT activities in the country.

The Majority Caucus has since denied the allegations.

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, the Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament also denied the allegation of sabotage and said that the Ningo-Prampram MP is aware of the issues causing the delays in the passage of the bill.

Reacting to the developments in Parliament, the Speaker said the bill will see the light of day before the House rises for the Christmas and New Year break.

“I know that nobody in this House is opposed to the bill and I know the bill will see the light of day before we rise because the people of Ghana are expecting us to pass the bill before we go on recess. Failure to do so will have serious consequences on members as they want to advance in their political careers.”

—citinewsroom

