Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s economic woes self-inflicted, caused by NPP – Mahama

Headlines Ghanas economic woes self-inflicted, caused by NPP – Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has expressed that the economic challenges inundating Ghanaians are self-inflicted and caused by the current government.

Delivering a speech at the 9th Ghana CEO Network Business Cocktail, the former president indicated that his 24-hour economy policy will bring reprieve to suffering Ghanaians burdened with nuisance taxes.

“Undoubtedly, the economic catastrophe we face is self-inflicted and caused by this government. However, for the sake of Ghanaians and the future of our dear country, we cannot allow the status quo to continue,” Mahama bemoaned.

He added that the 2024 budget, which was approved on Thursday, December 7, is laden with burdensome taxes that “will further whittle away the capital of Ghanaian businesses and hinder their competitiveness” but it is for that reason he is proposing and ready to implement his 24-hour economy policy to salvage and revive what would be left by the current government when he is elected president.

“Meanwhile, the 2024 budget and financial estimates of the government presented to parliament have introduced, yet again, a raft of taxes that will only add to a list of already burdensome taxes. These taxes, combined with very high interest rates, will further whittle away the capital of Ghanaian businesses and hinder their competitiveness.

“As flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, I have put forth several proposals to ensure that the economy is returned to a stable footing and that economic activity is expanded for job creation and growth.”

Mahama further pledged that the next NDC government will commit to stringent fiscal discipline to cut down on state expenditure.

“I have committed the future NDC government to stringent enforcement of prudence and fiscal discipline in public financial management. Government expenditure will be cut and streamlined by significantly reducing the number of overlapping agencies and amorphous creations of this NPP administration.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Koforidua: 26-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing mother Koforidua: 26-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing mother

1 hour ago

We opposed 2024 budget to protect Ghanaians – Minority We opposed 2024 budget to protect Ghanaians – Minority

1 hour ago

Anti-gay bill will be passed before Parliament goes on recess – Speaker Bagbin assures Anti-gay bill will be passed before Parliament goes on recess – Speaker Bagbin a...

1 hour ago

ECG to meet Sunon Asogli today over 60million debt ECG to meet Sunon Asogli today over $60million debt

1 hour ago

Ghanas economic woes self-inflicted, caused by NPP – Mahama Ghana’s economic woes self-inflicted, caused by NPP – Mahama

3 hours ago

Kotokrom-Yawhima road to be opened on Saturday Kotokrom-Yawhima road to be opened on Saturday

3 hours ago

24-hour economy: Even UK has appointed night Czar; what's NPP noise for? – NDC 24-hour economy: Even UK has appointed night Czar; what's NPP noise for? – NDC

3 hours ago

Miner in court over GHS286,500 land fraud Miner in court over GHS286,500 land fraud  

4 hours ago

ZANU-PF is currently 10 seats short of the two-thirds majority in the 280 member parliament. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA AFP Zimbabwe ruling party eyes supermajority in votes without opponents

4 hours ago

Individual Credit Scoring debate: Ghanaians blast XDS Ghana for backtracking, pulling down website, doing Bawumia's bidding Individual Credit Scoring debate: Ghanaians blast XDS Ghana for backtracking, pu...

Just in....
body-container-line