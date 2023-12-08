Modern Ghana logo
Kumasi: Trailer runs into traders at Angloga Junction; kills 1

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
One person has been confirmed dead after commercial long vehicle crashed into some traders at the Anloga Junction in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti region.

The accident occurred on Thursday December 7, 2023 around 9:00 pm.

Two others are also in critical condition following the gory accident involving the vehicle which had loaded bags of fertilizer.

The victims according to witness were trapped under the vehicle with registration number AS 1786-Y for over one hour before they were eventually rescued by officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS).

Some eyewitness who spoke to this reporter said the fatal accident occurred after the long vehicle which was initially parked at Oforikrom run over the traders without a driver behind the steering wheel.

The deceased, a yet to be identified man is currently at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's morgue with the injured receiving treatment at the same hospital.

