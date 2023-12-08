Your allowances from January to May 2023 released — Immediate past National Service Personnel told

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that it is set to pay arrears owed recent graduates who completed their mandatory one-year national service.

In a press release issued on Thursday, December 7, the NSS said government has released funds to clear arrears covering the period of January to May 2023.

“The arrears would therefore be paid by the close of Friday, December 8, 2023," the statement noted.

The statement, signed by NSS Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi, further assured immediate past national service personnel that outstanding allowances for June and October 2023 will also be paid subsequently.

"Management further wishes to inform the NSP that the arrears for June, 2023 and allowances for October, 2023 would also be paid subsequently," the press release said.

The NSS commended service personnel for their patience over the delayed payments.

“Management wishes to commend service personnel for their patience regarding the delayed payment of these allowances and wishes to assure them that everything possible is being done to have the rest of their allowances duly paid to them," it added.