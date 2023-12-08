Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Your allowances from January to May 2023 released — Immediate past National Service Personnel told

Social News Your allowances from January to May 2023 released — Immediate past National Service Personnel told
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced that it is set to pay arrears owed recent graduates who completed their mandatory one-year national service.

In a press release issued on Thursday, December 7, the NSS said government has released funds to clear arrears covering the period of January to May 2023.

“The arrears would therefore be paid by the close of Friday, December 8, 2023," the statement noted.

The statement, signed by NSS Executive Director Osei Assibey Antwi, further assured immediate past national service personnel that outstanding allowances for June and October 2023 will also be paid subsequently.

"Management further wishes to inform the NSP that the arrears for June, 2023 and allowances for October, 2023 would also be paid subsequently," the press release said.

The NSS commended service personnel for their patience over the delayed payments.

“Management wishes to commend service personnel for their patience regarding the delayed payment of these allowances and wishes to assure them that everything possible is being done to have the rest of their allowances duly paid to them," it added.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson Suspension of import restriction bill a relief — Minority Caucus

2 hours ago

Step aside — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of items to form 1 students "Step aside" — GES interdicts GHANASS headmistress over unauthorized sale of ite...

2 hours ago

Friday: Cedi trades dollar, Euro, pounds at GHS12.25, GHS15.50, GHS13.50 respectively at Forex Bureaus Friday: Cedi trades dollar, Euro, pounds at GHS12.25, GHS15.50, GHS13.50 respect...

2 hours ago

Left to Right: Former President John Mahama, Akufo-Addo's lawyer Kow Essuman and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia NPP working on a strategy to win 2024 elections — Akufo-Addo's lawyer

2 hours ago

Kow Essuman, Legal Aid to President Akufo-Addo "Exceptional deal" — Akufo-Addo’s lawyer touts 'unprecedented' benefits of Ghana...

2 hours ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist Leaders allow greed to chair meetings when negotiating our natural resource — Ma...

2 hours ago

AR: 7 illegal miners including Chinese national arrested for mining in Oda Forest  A/R: 7 illegal miners including Chinese national arrested for mining in Oda For...

2 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama We shall vigorously pursue the 24-hour economy to increase economic growth — Mah...

3 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement What shadows is this government chasing? — Oliver Barker on arrest of The New Fo...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama calls for investigation into “fake memo” shared by NPP social media commu...

Just in....
body-container-line