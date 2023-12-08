Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Leaders allow greed to chair meetings when negotiating our natural resource — Manasseh Azure

Headlines Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist

Renowned investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has criticized Ghanaian leaders for allowing "greed" to dictate negotiations of the country's natural resources.

In a social media post on Thursday, December 7, Azure Awuni said leaders sell off the resources cheaply to the "lowest bidder."

He noted that the citizens are often shortchanged as the profits may not match the resources' full value, stressing that greed often skews such negotiations against the national interest.

"You have natural resources. Others want to buy them from you. The buyers don't come with guns to the negotiating table. But you allow your greed to chair the meeting. You sell the resources of your people cheaply, sometimes to the lowest bidder,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His comments come as the government touted benefits from its lithium deal with Barari DV Ghana Limited.

Lands Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor disclosed the country will earn a 10% royalty from the deal, touted it as "one of the highest" in Ghana's mining history.

The Minister also revealed that the State will have a 19% stake in Barari DV Limited, projected to rise to 30% upon completion.

“When it is all over, Ghanaian and state participation will be 30 per cent and foreign participation will be a maximum of 70 per cent and this has never happened in the history of our country in respect of any mineral," the Minister stated.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Manasseh Azure Awuni, Ghanaian investigative journalist Leaders allow greed to chair meetings when negotiating our natural resource — Ma...

2 hours ago

Ghana sets new benchmarks in Barari Lithium Agreement – Abu Jinapor Ghana sets new benchmarks in Barari Lithium Agreement – Abu Jinapor

2 hours ago

Apostle Kwabena Adjei urges Maham to choose Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as running mate or Risk losing 2024 election Apostle Kwabena Adjei urges Maham to choose Leslie Mensah Tamakloe as running ma...

2 hours ago

NSS to pay arrears of Service Personnel today NSS to pay arrears of Service Personnel today

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo has turned Ghana into a beggar nation after promising Ghana Beyond Aid – Mahama Akufo-Addo has turned Ghana into a beggar nation after promising ‘Ghana Beyond A...

2 hours ago

Lithium lease: You said nothing at your press conference; think about the future of Ghana – Prof. Gyampo tells Samuel Jinapor Lithium lease: You said nothing at your press conference; think about the future...

4 hours ago

Similimi residents floor Ivorian government in ECOWAS Court over abuses Similimi residents floor Ivorian government in ECOWAS Court over abuses

4 hours ago

Koforidua: 26-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing mother Koforidua: 26-year-old man arrested for allegedly killing mother

4 hours ago

We opposed 2024 budget to protect Ghanaians – Minority We opposed 2024 budget to protect Ghanaians – Minority

Just in....
body-container-line