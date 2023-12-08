We shall vigorously pursue the 24-hour economy to increase economic growth — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has promised to vigorously pursue a 24-hour economy as part of efforts to increase economic growth and create jobs if elected president again in 2024.

Addressing business leaders at the Ghana CEO Network Cocktail on Thursday, December 7, Mahama touted the benefits of a round-the-clock economy.

“The 24-hour economy is a game-changer for the Ghanaian economy. It will benefit your businesses, employment and the enjoyment of the youth who are seeking jobs," he said.

The 2024 presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) argued that implementing a 24-hour economy would be crucial to revitalizing Ghana's stagnating economy.

“We shall vigorously pursue the 24-hour economy, amongst many other initiatives, as part of our broader vision and determination to increase economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life of Ghanaians," Mahama stated.

Under a 24-hour economy framework, the one-time President say key sectors of the economy such as production, distribution and services would operate throughout the day and night.

This, he believes would allow for round-the-clock shifts as well as extended operating hours for businesses, restaurants and entertainment spots.

Proponents argue it could boost productivity and business revenues significantly.

For Mahama, it forms part of his plans to accelerate the economic recovery from the current downturn through job creation and increased commercial activity if elected in 2024.