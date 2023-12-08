What shadows is this government chasing? — Oliver Barker on arrest of The New Force spokesperson

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, has slammed the reported arrest and detention of Shalimar Abbiusi, spokesperson for the new political movement The New Force.

In a social media post on Thursday, December 7, Barker Vormawor quizzes, what "shadows" the government was chasing in arresting Abbiusi.

“First they pull down @receiptsguy's billboard; then they pull down @thenewforcegh bill boards. Now they arrest the spokesperson for the new force. What shadows at all is this Government chasing?" Barker wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

His comments come after The New Force issued a statement expressing bitter over Abbiusi's arrest and detention by Ghana's National Investigations Bureau (NIB), formerly known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

According to the statement, Abbiusi was called in for discussion on Monday but has been kept in NIB custody since, with officials questioning her about the origins and leadership of The New Force.

The statement alleges Abbiusi has been denied access to legal representation and held beyond the legal 48-hour limit without charges.

Her apartment was also searched without a warrant, though no incriminating evidence was found, The New Force said.

While authorities claim to be investigating the said lady over a forged residential permit, the group emphasized that having a political organization is not a criminal offense.

“Ms Abbiusi's arrest clearly marks an attempt by the Government to abuse our laws and its power in order to persecute political opponents," the statement reads.

The New Force described the actions as "morally and legally wrong," undermining faith in democracy and the independence of political institutions.

Political activists and critics have similarly described the arrest as a sign of growing repression by the incumbent administration.