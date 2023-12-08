Kotokrom-Yawhima road to be opened on Saturday

The Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Sunyani East Constituency of the Bono Region has announced that one side of the New Dormaa-Kotokrom highway will be opened to traffic on Saturday, December 2023, marking the successful completion of the primer sealing exercise.

This development comes after a working visit by the Municipal Chief Executive of the Sunyani Municipality, Ansu Kumi, to observe the progress of the road construction.

The opening of this section of the Kotokrom-Yawhima highway is welcome news for commuters and residents in the surrounding communities who have endured inconveniences and dust due to ongoing construction work over the past few years.

This announcement was contained in a statement dated December 7, 2023, and signed by Abubakari Yakubu, Communication Officer, Sunyani East Constituency.

Expressing their gratitude, road users commended the government for heeding the call to address the critical condition of the road.

However, they were swift to emphasise the importance of promptly attending to the other side of the road to ensure comprehensive improvement.

The statement noted the Kotokrom-Yawhima highway stands out as one of the busiest routes in the municipality, accommodating various types of vehicles, including heavy-duty trucks en route to Techiman, Wenchi, the five Northern Regions, and Burkina Faso.

—Classfmonline