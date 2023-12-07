Modern Ghana logo
Youth groups to protest against government over Nkawkaw Sports Stadium delay

Social News A picture of the current state of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
A picture of the current state of the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium
The Coalition of Concerned Youth of Nkawkaw (CCYN) and Soldiers for Kwahu Development have announced plans to hold a vigil and demonstration to protest the delay in completing the Nkawkaw Sports Stadium project.

In a statement dated Tuesday, December 5, the groups said they will hold a candlelight vigil on December 20 at the stadium site to "symbolize their grievances towards the government."

They are urging local taxi drivers, 'pragya' operators and residents to join the vigil.

On December 22nd, the groups will stage a demonstration starting at 7am from the Crown Filling Station to the Municipal Assembly.

“We want to send a clear message to the government that completing this stadium is crucial for us. Too much time has passed since the project started," said Adofo Baah Emmanuel, lead convener of CCYN.

The youth plan to submit a petition during the demo calling on the government and Parliament to prioritize the completion of the stadium.

“A sod-cutting ceremony was held in 2020 but it's still not done. We want them to discuss this in Parliament and ensure real progress is made," the statement added.

The long-delayed Nkawkaw Sports Stadium project saw works restart recently after a long pause.

However, the youth groups said they would still hold the planned vigil and protest to pressure authorities.

"While the contractor is back, we want to make sure the government fully commits to completing this. The people of Kwahu have waited too long," they stated.

The groups appealed to Ghanaians and the media to support their objective.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
