Effutu: Arrested NDC executives granted bail

The Constituency Executives of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Effutu in the Central Region, who were arrested by the police over a protest they allegedly instigated, have been granted bail.

They were arrested after they accompanied nine suspects nabbed in connection with a demonstration in Winneba over the alleged sale of the Ramsar site meant for hunting deer during the Aboakyire festival.

The NDC executives faced charges of causing harm, unlawful assembly, and demonstrating with offensive weapons.

NDC’s Effutu Constituency chairman, Ekow Micah Tuckson, 66, Constituency Treasurer Samuel Baffoe, 39, and Youth Organiser Albert Nana Benyin Bonney, 34, appeared before the Winneba District Court to answer to the charges.

Counsel for the accused persons, Mohammed Kofi Twumasi Naya, indicated that after several arguments in court, the executives were granted bail but were required to meet certain bail conditions, including providing two other persons – the constituency secretary of the party and the organiser who the police say were at large.

They are also to provide two sureties each so that, in the unlikely event that they abscond, the sureties will be arrested.

The NDC is not happy with the turn of events and wants the matter handled according to the laws.

