MTN Ghana honors 9 at maiden ‘Enterprise Customer Appreciation Dinner and Awards’

A group photograph of the leadership of MTN Ghana together with the awarded clients
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Leading telecommunications provider MTN Ghana held its inaugural Customer Appreciation Dinner and Awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 6, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.

The goal of the event was to express gratitude to enterprise customers who have demonstrated commitment to the MTN brand and products.

MTN Ghana CEO Selorm Adadevoh addressed attendees, noting that the past year presented challenges but also an opportunity to convene valued customers.

"Without our customers, there is no MTN, and without your support, there is no success. I want to thank you for choosing us as your telecom partner and working with us to advance your business objectives," he said.

Looking ahead, Adadevoh discussed MTN's focus on utilizing technology to streamline operations and reduce costs.

"This allows us to operate more efficiently while passing savings onto customers," he explained.

Nine loyal enterprise clients were recognized in award categories namely; The Origins Awards, Partner for Growth Awards, Brand Proud Award, Queens Business Awards, MTN Business Regional Award, and Everything MTN Award.

Honorees included security firm G4S, the US Embassy in Ghana, e-Process, teachers' union GNAT, Fidelity Bank, Mastercard Foundation, Peadato Consult, Letshego, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

A client receiving an award at the eventA client receiving an award at the event

The event culminated in an exciting climax as the customer attendees were entertained with good music, delicious cuisine and live performances like dancing and comedy routines.

