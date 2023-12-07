IMPLEMENTERS, TECHAiDE join forces for Sophomore Edition of Annual Networking Soiree 2023

07.12.2023 LISTEN

In a dynamic collaboration, leading organizations IMPLEMENTERS and TECHAiDE, both esteemed organizations of the Prebbie Group, are set to host the second edition of the Prebbie Group Networking Soiree.

The event is scheduled to take place on Friday, December 08, 2023, at 6pm in Accra.

Building on the success of the inaugural edition, this year’s Networking Soiree revolves around the theme “Sustainable Development: Amplifying Social Impact through Positive Change.”

The focus is on delving deeper into actionable steps to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a global challenge that requires collaborative efforts.

Reflecting on the success of last year’s Soiree, which focused on “The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), A Catalyst to Promote a Sustainable Future for All,” this year aims to take a step further by exploring strategies that go beyond dialogue, emphasizing the implementation of projects crucial for achieving the SDGs by 2030.

As Ghana strives to make significant progress towards the SDGs, the Networking Soiree becomes a pivotal moment for organizations like IMPLEMENTERS and TECHAiDE, both committed to participatory development. IMPLEMENTERS, with its vision to be the preferred African development management organization, is well-positioned to contribute to the discourse on sustainable development and leverage human potential to address social challenges.

The exclusive event, strictly by invitation, brings together key stakeholders, corporate partners, and thought leaders in the social development space dedicated to positive change. The aim is to continue the impactful conversations initiated last year and explore effective strategies for implementing projects that leave a tangible and lasting impact on communities.