Parliament approves 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government

Parliament on Thursday, December 7, voted on the 2024 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of Government.

At the end of the voting by way of a headcount, the budget has been approved.

The results saw 138 Members of Parliament voting in favour of the approval of the budget while 136 Members of Parliament voted against the approval of the budget.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and his deputies were in Parliament today for the voting on the budget he presented on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo last month.

For the Majority, this budget will help the government to continue on the path of economic recovery to make the lives of the citizenry better.

In the last few weeks during the debate on the budget, the Minority led by its leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson opposed the approval of the budget describing it as empty and one that will make the lives of Ghanaians more difficult.

The Minority also raised concern about taxes in the budget, stating that Ghanaians will be overburdened.

Key tax measures proposed in the approved 2024 Budget include: