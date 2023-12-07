Modern Ghana logo
Starlink not registered in Ghana; stop patronizing their equipments — NCA cautions public

Starlink not registered in Ghana; stop patronizing their equipments — NCA cautions public
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has declared that SpaceX's Starlink satellite internet service is operating illegally in Ghana.

They have warned the public against patronizing equipment purported to be coming from Starlink.

In a press statement released on Thursday, December 7, the NCA's CEO said "the NCA has neither licensed the operations of Starlink in Ghana nor type-approved any of their equipment."

He then stated that "Any entity which provides electronic communication services in Ghana without a Licence or Authorisation from the NCA is in direct violation of Section 3(1) of the Electronic Communications Act 2008, Act 775."

The regulator further cautioned "the general public...to desist from patronising any equipment or service purported to be from Starlink. Persons engaging in the sale or operations of the service are also directed to cease and desist immediately."

The announcement comes amid reports that middlemen in Ghana have been significantly marking up installation prices for Starlink, charging as much as 18,000 Ghana Cedis per month compared to the $90-99 quoted on the official Starlink website.

This had left many Ghanaians concerned about inflated costs and a lack of transparency.

On social media, one user tweeted at SpaceX CEO Elon Musk asking "@elonmusk chief, u get plugs or middlemen for starlink installation here in Ghana? Confirm give we cos the agents demma prices be someway."

By declaring Starlink operations illegal, the NCA aims to "ensure fair participation and competition in the market to safeguard its licensees and consumers," as the regulator's statement reads.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

