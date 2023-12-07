Modern Ghana logo
Akufo-Addo's govt owes 2 years nursing trainee allowance but paid only 2 months to 40% of the students — TEIN KNUST

Education A file photo of some Ghanaian nursing trainees
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
A file photo of some Ghanaian nursing trainees
The student wing of Ghana's main opposition party, the NDC has accused the Akufo-Addo government of failing to pay nursing trainees their full arrears of training allowances.

In a statement today, the Leadership of the Tertiary Education Institutions Network (TEIN) at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology criticized the government for only paying 2 months of the allowances to only 40% of the students.

"It is disheartening to note that the government is owing nursing trainees 2 years of allowance, and despite promises made, there has been a failure to fully honor these commitments," said TEIN KNUST President Samuel Abokyi.

He noted some students are owed as much as GH¢7,940 in allowances dating back to their first year of studies, yet the recent payment from the government only covered a fraction of what they are owed.

"It is unacceptable for the government to only offer a fraction of this amount as a token payment next year," Abokyi further noted.

The student group said it is essential for the government to fulfil its financial obligations to the trainee nurses to enable them complete their studies successfully.

They have given the Akufo-Addo administration an ultimatum to pay all outstanding allowances owed the nursing students without further delay.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

