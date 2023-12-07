Nine persons injured, three die in armed attack at Zuarungu

07.12.2023 LISTEN

Three persons are feared dead and nine others injured in a sporadic gun fire attack on a Yutong bus with registration number BA 860-21.

The incident happened while the bus was travelling to Zuarungu in the Bolgatanga East District of the Upper East Region.

The dead persons were two women, one believed to be in her thirties and a young man.

District Superintendent of Police (DSP) Charles Sampah, the Police Commander at the Bolgatanga East District Police station, who confirmed the incident, told the Ghana News Agency that the Goaso bound bus, loaded with passengers from Garu in the Garu district, was attacked by three unidentified armed men on reaching Kongo in the Nabdam district.

He said the three unidentified armed men emerged from the bush and opened sporadic gun shots on the bus killing the three on reaching Kong, where there were some speed rumps.

DSP Sampah said the driver did not stop but drove to the Zuarungu Custom barrier and alerted the officers there who also relayed the information to the Police.

He said because the people inside the bus were injured the driver rushed to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital to seek medical care for them, and the regional CID was informed.

He said ongoing investigation indicated that the attack was affiliated to the Bawku conflict and added that the Police were doing their best to get the perpetrators arrested.

Earlier, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police David Fianko-Okyere, in charge of Public Affairs, said further detailed information would be provided by the Police in charge at the Zuarungu district.

-GNA