Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

10% Lithium royalties highest in Ghana’s history – Lands Minister

Headlines 10 Lithium royalties highest in Ghanas history – Lands Minister
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has underscored the significant advantages expected from the implementation of the Lithium deal between the Ghanaian government and Barari DV Ghana Limited.

Addressing a press briefing on Ghana’s First Lithium Contract, Terms, Benefits and the Way Forward at the Ministry of Information, Mr Jinapor disclosed that the execution of the contract will give Ghana 10 per cent in the form of royalties.

He indicated that the expected 10 percent royalties will be one of the highest in the country’s mineral exploration history.

“Suffice for me to point out that it is the first time in the history of our country that we have successfully negotiated for 10 percent royalties for any mineral which is one of the highest for the exploration of any mineral across the world.”

He added that the government has also secured 19 percent state participation in Barari DV Limited, the mining company in the contract which is projected to rise to 30 percent by the end of the contract.

“We have already secured 19 percent state participation in this mining company with the requirement to scale it up to a minimum of Ghanaian participation through listing on the Ghana Stock Exchange for shares to be made available to Ghanaians and Ghanaian entities.

“What this simply means is that when it is all over, Barari DV Limited, the holder of this mineral right of lithium, Ghanaian and state participation will be 30 percent and foreign participation will be a maximum of 70 percent and this has never happened in the history of our country in respect of any mineral.

“And for the first time in the history of our country, a mineral lease contains provision for the establishment of a refinery and that is value addition and appreciation and this is the first time.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Majority not blocking anti-gay bill – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi Majority not blocking anti-gay bill – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

1 hour ago

Nine persons injured, three die in armed attack at Zuarungu Nine persons injured, three die in armed attack at Zuarungu

1 hour ago

LGBTQ Bill: Sponsors express frustrations over getting bill through consideration stage LGBTQ Bill: Sponsors express frustrations over getting bill through consideratio...

1 hour ago

10 Lithium royalties highest in Ghanas history – Lands Minister 10% Lithium royalties highest in Ghana’s history – Lands Minister

1 hour ago

Claims only Michael Yarboi can retain Odododiodio seat for NDC unfortunate – Nii Okai Laryea Claims only Michael Yarboi can retain Odododiodio seat for NDC unfortunate – Nii...

2 hours ago

30-year-old man electrocuted on high tension pole in search of crow eggs at Buokrom 30-year-old man electrocuted on high tension pole in search of crow eggs at Buok...

5 hours ago

Attacking judges, judicial system very slippery; be warned —Prof. Smart Sarpong to OSP Attacking judges, judicial system very slippery; be warned — Prof. Smart Sarpong...

5 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting: We must forge new partnerships, deepen collaboration for a peaceful world – Bawumia UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting: We must forge new partnerships, deepen coll...

6 hours ago

Economic, tension and conflict threaten hard-won gains of AIDS progress — UNAIDS Economic, tension and conflict threaten hard-won gains of AIDS progress — UNAIDS

6 hours ago

Hot Audio Shut up, I'm more than 20 men; I'll crush anyone who crosses my line — NPP Sagnarigu PC warns party saboteurs [Hot Audio] Shut up, I'm more than 20 men; I'll crush anyone who crosses my line...

Just in....
body-container-line