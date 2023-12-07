Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Majority not blocking anti-gay bill – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

Social News Majority not blocking anti-gay bill – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Chairman of the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee in Parliament, has refuted the alleged acts of sabotage by some Majority MPs against the passage of the Promotion of Proper Human Rights and Family Values Bill, also known as the anti-gay bill.

During a press conference in Parliament on Wednesday, MP for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, claimed that some Majority MPs had been influenced by individuals with an interest in promoting LGBT activities in the country, thereby hindering the process.

However, Anyimadu-Antwi in an interview clarified that the Ningo-Prampram MP is aware of the issues causing delays in the passage of the bill.

He explained that the bill took a different turn when the Committee discussed rehabilitating individuals falling under the larger LGBTQ+ umbrella, a fact known to Sam George.

“The bill has been here, and we have not prosecuted it because the religious bodies came to the Speaker because it got to a point that we were looking at the rehabilitation of people that will fall as victims of the LGBTQ+ and the Speaker suggested that we meet with the religious bodies to see how best we can incorporate that into the bill and our initial response was that it may not be sustainable, but I discussed it with the Ranking Member, who said that we have to do one workshop and iron out quizzes and last week, I went to the Speaker’s office, and he asked me on this bill and I told him that we need to do something on this bill before we can go ahead and do it or prosecute it.”

“Leadership has not drawn my attention that we should go ahead and do consideration on this bill and at any rate, this is not the only bill at the consideration stage. The Intestate Succession Bill has also been there and nobody thinks of prosecuting it, and then we have the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill on page 24 and when the Speaker called me. If we start today, there is no way we can finish these amendments before this meeting ends, so why should I start it?”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Majority not blocking anti-gay bill – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi Majority not blocking anti-gay bill – Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi

1 hour ago

Nine persons injured, three die in armed attack at Zuarungu Nine persons injured, three die in armed attack at Zuarungu

1 hour ago

LGBTQ Bill: Sponsors express frustrations over getting bill through consideration stage LGBTQ Bill: Sponsors express frustrations over getting bill through consideratio...

1 hour ago

10 Lithium royalties highest in Ghanas history – Lands Minister 10% Lithium royalties highest in Ghana’s history – Lands Minister

1 hour ago

Claims only Michael Yarboi can retain Odododiodio seat for NDC unfortunate – Nii Okai Laryea Claims only Michael Yarboi can retain Odododiodio seat for NDC unfortunate – Nii...

2 hours ago

30-year-old man electrocuted on high tension pole in search of crow eggs at Buokrom 30-year-old man electrocuted on high tension pole in search of crow eggs at Buok...

5 hours ago

Attacking judges, judicial system very slippery; be warned —Prof. Smart Sarpong to OSP Attacking judges, judicial system very slippery; be warned — Prof. Smart Sarpong...

5 hours ago

UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting: We must forge new partnerships, deepen collaboration for a peaceful world – Bawumia UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting: We must forge new partnerships, deepen coll...

6 hours ago

Economic, tension and conflict threaten hard-won gains of AIDS progress — UNAIDS Economic, tension and conflict threaten hard-won gains of AIDS progress — UNAIDS

6 hours ago

Hot Audio Shut up, I'm more than 20 men; I'll crush anyone who crosses my line — NPP Sagnarigu PC warns party saboteurs [Hot Audio] Shut up, I'm more than 20 men; I'll crush anyone who crosses my line...

Just in....
body-container-line