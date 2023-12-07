Modern Ghana logo
Show leadership when frustrations come; I still have faith in you — Kwamena Duncan encourages OSP

Kwamena Duncan, the former Central Regional Minister, has expressed faith in the abilities of Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng despite frustrations by the judiciary.

Lawyer Agyebeng, in a recent press conference, voiced his frustration over what he described as hasty dismissiveness of corruption cases he has presented to the courts.

He cautioned against the potential consequences of the actions of the judiciary, emphasizing the detrimental impact on the nation's fight against corruption.

However, the remarks from lawyer Agyebeng have sparked a mix of reactions from the public, with some, like former PNC General Secretary Atik Mohammed, describing the Special Prosecutor as incompetent.

"I think we have an incompetent OSP on our hands and I don't mince my words when I say that. He is an incompetent OSP, absolutely incompetent," Mohammed asserted.

In contrast, Kwamena Duncan stated, "Frustrations must come, and that is where you provide leadership. You show leadership. When frustrations come, the way out is not to hold a press conference."

While expressing disagreement with Lawyer Agyebeng's approach, Duncan maintained his support for the OSP and encouraged others to do the same.

"I haven't lost faith in him. If the country wants the best, what we must do is that we continue to encourage him. We continue to cooperate with him...I will continue to encourage him," Duncan affirmed.

Gideon Afful Amoako
