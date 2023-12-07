Modern Ghana logo
Attacking judges, judicial system very slippery; be warned — Prof. Smart Sarpong to OSP

07.12.2023 LISTEN

Professor Smart Sarpong has cautioned Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng against his approach in addressing issues with the judiciary.

The admonition is in reaction to Lawyer Agyebeng's public expression of frustration over what he described as hasty dismissiveness of corruption cases by the courts.

During a press conference, Lawyer Agyebeng voiced his concerns, revealing that he had received warnings from senior judges who have ganged up against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and its work.

He indicated the danger such a strained relationship between the OSP and the judiciary could have on the nation's fight against corruption in Ghana.

"I do not intend to sound as though I’m predicting doom, but we are facing doom," Agyebeng stated, highlighting the possibility of criminals taking advantage of a weakened judicial system.

Reacting to this on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Prof. Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical University, challenged Lawyer Agyebeng's method of addressing the issue.

He reminded the Special Prosecutor of the legal framework that establishes the OSP, emphasizing that the office is not above the laws of Ghana.

Prof. Sarpong urged Lawyer Agyebeng to explore other legal remedies, such as the right to appeal or seek a case review, if the prosecution is unsuccessful.

"Fundamentally, expressing frustration on grounds of sending your case to court and the outcome of the court is unfortunate.

“Attacking judges and the judicial system is very slippery," Prof. Smart Sarpong remarked.

