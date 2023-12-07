Modern Ghana logo
UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting: We must forge new partnerships, deepen collaboration for a peaceful world – Bawumia

Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia delivered an address at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting on Wednesday, December 6.

The decision by the global body to bring the Conference to Ghana is not only significant but historic in the sense that it marks the first time the event is going to be hosted on the African continent.

Speaking at the conference, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia stressed the importance of fostering greater collaboration in ensuring global peace.

He admonished the representatives of the UN member countries at the Conference to take advantage and forge partnerships geared towards making the world a peaceful place.

“Together, let us seize this opportunity to forge new partnerships, deepen existing collaborations, and lay the groundwork for a more secure and peaceful world.

“May our discussions be fruitful, our resolutions impactful, and our shared commitment to global peace resound far beyond the confines of this Ministerial Meeting,” Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

The Vice President in his address at the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting assured of Ghana's unwavering commitment to global peace.

Dr. Bawumia noted that Ghana is proud to be the host nation for this year’s UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting, adding that the Conference holds significant importance in fostering international cooperation for the noble cause of global peace.

The 2023 UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference is not just a meeting; it is a pivotal moment where Foreign and Defence Ministers are deliberating on strategies to strengthen UN peacekeeping.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
