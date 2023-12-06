Modern Ghana logo
Court jails housekeeper for stealing employer’s UDS16,000

1 HOUR AGO
The Accra Circuit Court One has sentenced a 27-year-old housekeeper to two years and six months imprisonment in hard labour for stealing UDS16,000 from his employer.

Thomas Yokpo denied the offence but was found guilty after trial and jailed accordingly.

Police Inspector Wisdom Alorwu informed the Court presided over by Mrs Afia Owusua Appiah that the complainant and Yopko’s employer, Mdaihli Fadlelah, lived at Regimanuel Estate on the Spintex road.

Yokpo lived in the complainant’s house as the housekeeper.

On March 14, 2023, the complainant gave Yokpo $16,000.00 to be given to one Ali on the Spintex road, but Yokpo absconded with the money and the complainant’s Apsonic motorbike with registration number M-22-GT 1613 worth GHC 8,000.00 to an unknown destination.

The prosecution said a formal complaint was lodged with the police, and during the investigation, the police learned that Yokpo had left the motorcycle with a friend, a witness in the case, in Koforidua and travelled to Nigeria for Greener Pastures.

It was stated that on September 27, 2023, Richmond Annin, the convict’s friend in Koforidua, was arrested, and that through him, Yokpo came from Nigeria to Ghana and was arrested on September 30, 2023.

The court heard that Yokpo confessed to the crime in his caution statement and said that it was his friend Gideon, who was at large, who helped him flee with the money and the motorcycle.

Inspector Alorwu said the exhibit motorcycle had been retrieved and was with the Police.

After investigations, Yokpo was charged with the offence and put before this Court.

GNA

