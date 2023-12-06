Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.12.2023 Crime & Punishment

Traditional Priest jailed one day for harming unemployed woman   

Traditional Priest jailed one day for harming unemployed woman
06.12.2023 LISTEN

An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a Traditional Priest to one-day imprisonment for causing harm to an unemployed woman at Teshie in Accra.

Michael Martey Mamah charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty. Mamah, together with some of his relations, apologized to the court and the complainant.

The court presided over by Mr Kwabena Kodua Obiri convicted Mamah on his own plea and sentenced him to also pay a fine of GHC6,000 in default and serve a year's imprisonment.

It further directed the convict to pay compensation of GHC6,000 to the complainant.

Prosecution led by Inspector Belinda Asante narrated that the complainant Cecelia Korley was an unemployed resident of Chorkor in Accra, while the accused person Micheal Martey was a Traditional Priest and a resident of Teshie.

The prosecution said on October 24, 2023, the Teshie Gbuglan family, where the accused person hailed from in collaboration with some factions from Prampram, organised puberty rites at Teshie.

The prosecution said the same day at about 4:00 pm while the rites were ongoing, Mamah confronted the complainant over an allegation made by her (complainant) that some of the nominated ladies performing the rite had in their lifetime aborted pregnancies.

Inspector Asante said in the course of deliberating upon the issue, Mamah became offended and slapped the complainant.

The convict further pushed the complainant onto the ground, resulting in a swollen right cheek and a dislocated right shoulder.

The prosecution said the complainant reported the matter to the Police, and she was issued with a medical form to attend the hospital.

The complainant after visiting the hospital returned the medical form endorsed by a medical officer of LEKMA Hospital.

According to the Prosecutor, Mamah was subsequently arrested and in his cautioned statement admitted the offence.

GNA

Top Stories

2 hours ago

SEND Ghana Deputy Director, Emmanuel Ayifah Remove budget caps on GETFund to free funds to address critical infrastructure d...

2 hours ago

North Korean President Kim Jong-un VIDEO: North Korea's President in uncontrollable tears begging women to have mor...

2 hours ago

2024 elections: 63 of northern voters not influenced by religion of candidates — Poll 2024 elections: 63% of northern voters not influenced by religion of candidates ...

2 hours ago

A group photograph on the opening day of the event UNESCO concludes 3-day training for judges on press freedom and AI ethics

3 hours ago

NDC demands swift withdrawal of Import Restriction L.I; insists it is obnoxious, retrogressive NDC demands swift withdrawal of Import Restriction L.I; insists it is obnoxious,...

3 hours ago

ER: NACOC intercepts, seizes a truck loaded with 12,600 slabs of compressed cannabis E/R: NACOC intercepts, seizes a truck loaded with 12,600 slabs of compressed can...

3 hours ago

2024 Election: NPP National Council gives Bawumia more time to settle on a running mate 2024 Election: NPP National Council gives Bawumia more time to settle on a runni...

3 hours ago

Your ill-conceived L.I on Import Restriction will lead to corruption, extortion – NDC to Trade Minister Your ill-conceived L.I on Import Restriction will lead to corruption, extortion ...

5 hours ago

Import Restriction L.I: Akufo-Addo wants to use kalabule tactics on Ghanaians – Ato Forson Import Restriction L.I: Akufo-Addo wants to use ‘kalabule’ tactics on Ghanaians ...

7 hours ago

Bawumia urges UN Member States to collaborate for secure, peaceful world Bawumia urges UN Member States to collaborate for secure, peaceful world

Just in....
body-container-line