06.12.2023

Import Restriction L.I: Akufo-Addo wants to use ‘kalabule’ tactics on Ghanaians – Ato Forson

LISTEN

Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has stressed that the group will do all it can to ensure the Import Restriction Regulation L. I is not approved by Parliament.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, December 6, he indicated that “the import restrictions are completely unwarranted and unwelcome.”

He said the government of President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia wants to twist the hands of Ghanaians [by using ‘kalabule’ tactics] to impose the import restriction law on the citizenry.

The Import Restriction Regulation L. I tabled before Parliament seeks to restrict the importation of several items including Rice, Guts, bladders and stomach of animals, Poultry, Animal and Vegetable Oil, Margarine, Fruit Juices, Soft Drink, Mineral Water, Noodles, and Pasta, as well as Ceramic Tiles.

For the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Import Restriction L. I in its current state is obnoxious and should not be supported.

At the press conference by the NDC today, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson called on government to engage stakeholders for their views on the L.I.

The Minority Leader further appealed to TUC, CSOs, the leadership of the clergy, and other stakeholders to support the Minority in fighting the LI.

“We in the NDC cannot welcome this legislative instrument. Already, importers and the business community have amply demonstrated how this regulation lacks broad consultation and consensus. We therefore call on government to withdraw this regulation immediately and broaden it engagements with all key stakeholders.

“We can on the TUC, the CSOs, traditional authorities, the clergy, and all progressive forces to speak up and join the NDC Minority to reject this obnoxious import restriction regulation in the supreme interest of our dear country,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson appealed.

