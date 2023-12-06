Bawumia urges UN Member States to collaborate for secure, peaceful world

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called on United Nations Member States to recognise the diverse challenges faced by UN peacekeepers and focus their lens on the critical aspect of its operations.

According to him, this would generate high-performing and specialised capabilities, foster sustainable partnerships and chart a course toward a more robust and responsive peacekeeping apparatus in line with the ongoing reform efforts, particularly the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P, A4P+) and the Digital Transformation Strategy.

The Vice President, who made the call on Wednesday during the 75th UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference in Accra, noted that the agenda of the Ministerial Meeting places a focus on critical aspects such as civilian protection, strategic communications, safety and security, peacekeeper mental health and the indispensable role of women in peacekeeping.

He further urged Member States to seize the opportunity to forge new partnerships, deepen existing collaborations and lay the groundwork for a more secure and peaceful world.

He stated, “We stand proud to be the host nation for this year’s UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Meeting, the first country in Africa to do so. This is a gathering that holds significance in fostering international cooperation for the noble cause of global peace.

“Our collective mission is to explore and navigate the gaps in peacekeeping, evaluate options for meaningful change and most importantly, work towards concrete outcomes that will enhance the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations worldwide.”

Dr Bawumia noted that the Ministerial Meeting was not just a meeting but a pivotal moment where the Foreign and Defence Ministers would deliberate on strategies to strengthen UN peacekeeping.

“Today, plenary sessions and panel discussions on various thematic issues will drive our collective pursuit of actionable outcomes. Our commitment to strengthening UN peacekeeping remains unwavering and we anticipate that the partnerships formed during this Ministerial Meeting will contribute significantly to the betterment of peacekeeping operations globally,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the collaborations formed during the informal settings would flourish and contribute significantly to the objectives of the Ministerial Conference.