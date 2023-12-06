Galamsey: Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is pro-climate change; shouldn’t have been allowed to participate in COP28 – Apaak

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of benefiting from illegal mining (Galamsey) in the country.

He insists that President Akufo-Addo and his government are pro-climate change and shouldn’t have been allowed to participate in COP28.

He argued in a post on social media that the current government has watched for the country's rivers and forests to be destroyed through activities of illegal mining by his appointees.

“Our forest reserves have seen the worst destruction, and our water bodies the worst pollution, under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't.

“That NPP gov't and ruling party officials are beneficiaries of illegal mining, the main cause of the destruction of our natural environment; forests and rivers, is an open secret.

“Killing our rivers and decimating our forests via illegal mining is contributing to worsening climatic conditions. The Akufo Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't by its actions and inactions is pro-climate change, and ought not to have been allowed to participate in COP28,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the UAE is hosting the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference known as COP28 to discuss the issue of climate change and its solutions.

The Conference started on November 30 and will end on December 12.