Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Galamsey: Akufo-Addo’s gov’t is pro-climate change; shouldn’t have been allowed to participate in COP28 – Apaak

Headlines Galamsey: Akufo-Addos govt is pro-climate change; shouldnt have been allowed to participate in COP28 – Apaak
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has accused the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) of benefiting from illegal mining (Galamsey) in the country.

He insists that President Akufo-Addo and his government are pro-climate change and shouldn’t have been allowed to participate in COP28.

He argued in a post on social media that the current government has watched for the country's rivers and forests to be destroyed through activities of illegal mining by his appointees.

“Our forest reserves have seen the worst destruction, and our water bodies the worst pollution, under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't.

“That NPP gov't and ruling party officials are beneficiaries of illegal mining, the main cause of the destruction of our natural environment; forests and rivers, is an open secret.

“Killing our rivers and decimating our forests via illegal mining is contributing to worsening climatic conditions. The Akufo Addo/Bawumia NPP gov't by its actions and inactions is pro-climate change, and ought not to have been allowed to participate in COP28,” Dr. Clement Apaak shared in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the UAE is hosting the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference known as COP28 to discuss the issue of climate change and its solutions.

The Conference started on November 30 and will end on December 12.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Nana Yaa Jantuah CPP dissolves national leadership amidst damning allegations

2 hours ago

4-year-old boy drowns in Manhole 4-year-old boy drowns in Manhole

2 hours ago

Alleged bribery case against Juaben MCE nominee Sarfo-Kantanka adjourned to January 23 Alleged bribery case against Juaben MCE nominee Sarfo-Kantanka adjourned to Janu...

2 hours ago

2024 election: We'll play 'background role' but 'ready to act when police calls us' - CDS tells Jean Mensa 2024 election: We'll play 'background role' but 'ready to act when police calls ...

3 hours ago

Wednesday: Fuel prices remain stable as major oil companies hold rates Wednesday: Fuel prices remain stable as major oil companies hold rates

3 hours ago

Middlemen reportedly hike Starlink monthly installation prices in Ghana Middlemen reportedly hike Starlink monthly installation prices in Ghana

3 hours ago

You can connive to aid foreigners to rob Ghanaians but not on Mfantseman soil – Prof. Gyampo to Minerals Commission You can connive to aid foreigners to rob Ghanaians but not on Mfantseman soil – ...

3 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumialeft and former President John Dramani Mahama Graduate unemployment: Mahama doesn’t care but Bawumia has created 2.1 million j...

3 hours ago

I've never told Nsutam Development Committee that I want to be Bawumia Running Mate; I forgive you —Nana Akomea to Prof Smart Sarpong I've never told Nsutam Development Committee that I want to be Bawumia Running M...

3 hours ago

Ignore Alan's 'contradictory' compliment of fair NPP's orphan constituency elections —Nana Akomea Ignore Alan's 'contradictory' compliment of fair NPP's orphan constituency elect...

Just in....
body-container-line