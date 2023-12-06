Modern Ghana logo
You can connive to aid foreigners to rob Ghanaians but not on Mfantseman soil – Prof. Gyampo to Minerals Commission

2 HOURS AGO
Senior Lecturer at the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, Legon, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has expressed shock at the alleged Lithium lease deal negotiated by government.

Government has allegedly granted a mining lease to Barari DV Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of Atlan­tic Lithium Limited to mine lithium in the country.

The company has reportedly been granted a 15-year mining lease to mine lithium at Ewoyaa in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

In the last few days, Prof. Ransford Gyampo has been on a crusade on social media, calling for the people in Mfantseman to resist the deal.

“Arise Mfantseman! Arise Ghana! We have given our gold and oil to foreigners virtually for free and are going round begging IMF for coins. We want to do same to our Lithium? Not all Ghanaians are dumb. We will resist this with our blood.

“The Minerals Commission’s arrogance and dismissiveness about the attempt to rob Ghanaians of their Lithium, won’t douse our resolve to resist their unpatriotic connivance with foreign thieves. Nnwifo,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

In the latest post on Facebook, the Political Science Lecturer has cautioned the Minerals Commission that it can hide behind a colonial legal regime to aid foreigners in robbing Ghanaians but it should take note that nothing like that will happen on Mfantseman soil.

“Dear Minerals Commission, You can hide behind the colonial legal regime to aid foreigners to rob Ghanaians off their natural resources. But this won’t happen on Mfantseman soil. Let your foreigners go mine in the sea, they will get fish,” Prof. Ransford Gyampo said.

In the lease agreement between Ghana government and Barari DV Ghana, the company will be required to contribute 1% of its revenue to a community development fund for the upliftment of the mining area.

The deal includes a 10% royalty and 13% free carried interest by the state.

For the Minerals Commission, this is the best deal for Ghana.

