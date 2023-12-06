Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.12.2023 Social News

Jaman North MP calls for parliamentary probe into death at Sampa chieftaincy clash

Jaman North MP calls for parliamentary probe into death at Sampa chieftaincy clash
06.12.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Jaman North in the Bono Region, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, wants Parliament to call for a probe into a chieftaincy dispute that resulted in the death of one person at Sampa in the Bono Region.

The police arrested seven people for firing indiscriminately in the Bono Region on November 30 this year.

The suspects reportedly fired shots during the installation of a Paramount Chief at Sampa, killing one person and leaving seven others severely injured.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, the MP for the area also urged Parliament to summon the Ministers of National Security and Interior to brief the house on the situation.

“Mr. Speaker, I request your office to invite the regional minister, the rucksack of the new regime, and the national security minister, and the interior minister to appear before this august house and answer questions about what led to the demise of the innocent persons and the injuries sustained by the others. They assured me that the situation is under control, and they could contain the excesses.”

Also, they should assure this august house of the measures they are putting in place to restore peace and calm without aggravating the situation.

However, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the government would ensure that the peace which had returned to the area would be sustained during investigations.

“But as of today, we are not aware of any appeal against the ruling of the Otomfuo, we are not aware of any hot action to restrain anybody, and therefore the police were there to maintain peace.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

57 minutes ago

Bank of Ghana Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison Painful closure of banks helped to avert total collapse of banking sector – Dr. ...

1 hour ago

Apologise to Ghanaians for your comments on Bawumias credit scoring – Gideon Boako to Imani Ghana Apologise to Ghanaians for your comments on Bawumia’s credit scoring – Gideon Bo...

1 hour ago

Group wants GRA boss Ammishaddai removed Group wants GRA boss Ammishaddai removed

1 hour ago

Assertions Ive sold Mfantseman heritage false, apologise or Ill sue you – NPP MP warns NDCs John Bambir Assertions I’ve sold Mfantseman heritage ‘false’, apologise or I’ll sue you – NP...

1 hour ago

Jaman North MP calls for parliamentary probe into death at Sampa chieftaincy clash Jaman North MP calls for parliamentary probe into death at Sampa chieftaincy cla...

1 hour ago

Dr. Bawumia chairs NPP's crunch meeting to discuss running mate Dr. Bawumia chairs NPP's crunch meeting to discuss running mate

1 hour ago

Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns as General Secretary of CPP Nana Yaa Jantuah resigns as General Secretary of CPP

2 hours ago

Ghana signs 50m emission reduction payment agreement with LEAF coalition Ghana signs $50m emission reduction payment agreement with LEAF coalition

2 hours ago

Franklin Cudjoe Campaign financing attracts illicit financing which fuels violence; EC must ques...

2 hours ago

EC chair raises concern over security threats ahead of 2024 Election; insists nothing can be taken for granted EC chair raises concern over security threats ahead of 2024 Election; insists no...

Just in....
body-container-line