Jaman North MP calls for parliamentary probe into death at Sampa chieftaincy clash

06.12.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament for Jaman North in the Bono Region, Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, wants Parliament to call for a probe into a chieftaincy dispute that resulted in the death of one person at Sampa in the Bono Region.

The police arrested seven people for firing indiscriminately in the Bono Region on November 30 this year.

The suspects reportedly fired shots during the installation of a Paramount Chief at Sampa, killing one person and leaving seven others severely injured.

In a statement on the floor of Parliament, the MP for the area also urged Parliament to summon the Ministers of National Security and Interior to brief the house on the situation.

“Mr. Speaker, I request your office to invite the regional minister, the rucksack of the new regime, and the national security minister, and the interior minister to appear before this august house and answer questions about what led to the demise of the innocent persons and the injuries sustained by the others. They assured me that the situation is under control, and they could contain the excesses.”

Also, they should assure this august house of the measures they are putting in place to restore peace and calm without aggravating the situation.

However, the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, said the government would ensure that the peace which had returned to the area would be sustained during investigations.

“But as of today, we are not aware of any appeal against the ruling of the Otomfuo, we are not aware of any hot action to restrain anybody, and therefore the police were there to maintain peace.”

-citinewsroom