Ghana’s Cybersecurity Authority elected head of African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) of Ghana has been elected to lead the African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA), a key continental cybersecurity coordination body.

"The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) has been elected to lead the African Network of Cybersecurity Authorities (ANCA), a body established by Smart Africa to improve cybersecurity coordination across the African continent," the statement from CSA dated Wednesday, December 6 noted.

ANCA aims to provide "a platform for exchanges and cooperation between its members and making Africa's voice heard in its dealings with partners around the world on cybersecurity matters."

It currently comprises 17 dedicated national cyber authorities from African countries.

At a meeting held in Accra on the margins of the Global Conference on Cyber Capacity Building on Tuesday, November 28, Ghana was elected unanimously to chair the network for the coming period, with the kingdom of Morocco confirmed as vice-chair.

The CSA's Director-General, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako who will serve as Chair, outlined Ghana’s vision which includes "providing leadership on cybersecurity matters on the African continent."

Under Ghana's leadership, ANCA is tasked with "establishing the governance structure for the network for effective engagements, growing the membership...and exploring funding models and partnerships for cybersecurity development."

The election, according to CSA’s statement, reflects Ghana's growing prowess in cybersecurity and underscores the country's commitment to pan-African cyber coordination and representation on the global stage.