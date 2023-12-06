Campaign financing attracts illicit financing which fuels violence; EC must question politicians – Franklin Cudjoe

Founding President of the IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, Franklin Cudjoe has urged the Electoral Commission to start asking questions on how politicians get money to finance their campaigns.

In a post on social media, he argued that campaign financing attracts illicit financing which fuels violence.

He was commenting on the fallout from the meeting between the leadership of the Ghana Police Service, the Ghana Armed Forces, and the Electoral Commission.

At the meeting on Tuesday, December 5, EC Chair Jean Mensa said there is a predetermined well-orchestrated strategy to unleash violence before, during, and after the elections.

She believes that the motives of those behind this are to undermine the credibility and integrity of elections and dent the image of institutions such as the EC, Police, and other security agencies.

“We are aware of the security threats we face today when elections are coming. The evidence of threats to our security confronts us daily. Indeed, elections have become the lifeblood of our society, people eat, drink, and breathe elections 24 hours a day. We do witness the dialogues on our radio and TV on a 24-hour basis, the quest for power today has become so fierce.

“Presently one of the major challenges we face is that whereas the violence experienced in elections in the early 2000s and the early 90s were birthed out of genuine causes and disagreement, what we witness today is a predetermined well-orchestrated strategy to unleash violence before, during, and after the elections for the sole purpose of undermining the credibility and integrity of elections and denting image of institutions such as the EC, Police and other security agencies,” Jean Mensa said.

Reacting to this, Franklin Cudjoe said it is scary in a post on Facebook.

He wants the EC to among other things begin to question the state of things regarding the killing of innocent voters during the 2020 general election.

“Scary. The EC should start by asking questions on the state of things regarding the killing and maiming of innocent voters in 2020. They should also be thorough on campaign financing, which attracts suspicious/ illicit financing, which fuels violence,” Franklin Cudjoe said in his post.