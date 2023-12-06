EC chair raises concern over security threats ahead of 2024 Election; insists nothing can be taken for granted

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa has indicated that her outfit faces security threats ahead of the 2024 General Election.

According to her, there is a predetermined well-orchestrated strategy to unleash violence before, during, and after the elections.

She believes that the motives of those behind this are to undermine the credibility and integrity of elections and dent the image of institutions such as the EC, Police, and other security agencies.

“We are aware of the security threats we face today when elections are coming. The evidence of threats to our security confronts us daily. Indeed, elections have become the lifeblood of our society, people eat, drink, and breathe elections 24 hours a day. We do witness the dialogues on our radio and TV on a 24-hour basis, the quest for power today has become so fierce.

“Presently one of the major challenges we face is that whereas the violence experienced in elections in the early 2000s and the early 90s were birthed out of genuine causes and disagreement, what we witness today is a predetermined well-orchestrated strategy to unleash violence before, during, and after the elections for the sole purpose of undermining the credibility and integrity of elections and denting image of institutions such as the EC, Police and other security agencies,” Jean Mensa said.

The Chair of the Electoral Commission was speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces on Tuesday, December 5.

She also expressed worry about how politicians and their supporters are willing to do anything just to achieve their political ambitions.

“Today, we witness a mysterious and targeted approach by sections of our society to destabilize the peace of our nation and threaten lives, all in a bid to control power and the resources that come with it,” Jean Mensa bemoaned.

She further stressed that based on past experiences, the EC cannot take any election for granted, especially the 2024 General Election.