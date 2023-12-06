Modern Ghana logo
I've never told Nsutam Development Committee that I want to be Bawumia Running Mate; I forgive you — Nana Akomea to Prof Smart Sarpong

2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Nana Akomea has accepted an apology from Professor Smart Sarpong, a Senior Research Fellow at the Kumasi Technical University, over statements that Nana Akomea is interested in becoming the Running Mate to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 elections.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is yet to announce its Running Mate following the election of Dr. Bawumia as the party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

The absence of an official announcement has led to speculation and lobbying for potential candidates.

In an interview on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show, Professor Smart Sarpong advised Nana Akomea against pursuing the position, suggesting that the timing was not right for him.

The professor claimed that the Nsutam Development Committee, of which he is a member, had discussed and discouraged Akomea from accepting any Running Mate offer.

However, on Tuesday's edition of "Kokrokoo," Professor Smart Sarpong expressed regret for his earlier statements and apologized to Nana Akomea and the people of Nsutam.

The apology, conveyed through a message to the host Nana Yaw Kesseh, indicated that the professor faced intense criticism and had been compelled to reconsider his remarks.

Nana Akomea, upon receiving the apology on the show, pardoned Professor Smart Sarpong.

He clarified that he had never informed any Nsutam Development Committee about his desire to become a Running Mate.

"In the first place, I have never told any Nsutam Development Committee that I want to be a Running Mate for them to even hold a meeting, and also no Committee has had any meeting on it," Nana Akomea clarified during the show.

Gideon Afful Amoako
