06.12.2023 Social News

CPDA gears up for 2nd Vice Presidential Permutations Forum to shape democratic reform

By Dickens Ofori Asare Adjei II Contributor
Convenor of Center for Public Discourse Analysis CPDA, Dr. Godwin Etse SikankuConvenor of Center for Public Discourse Analysis (CPDA), Dr. Godwin Etse Sikanku
The Center for Public Discourse Analysis (CPDA) is set to host its 2nd Vice Presidential Permutations Forum on December 15, 2023, at the North Dzorwulu campus of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC-IJ).

Focused on the transformative potential of the Vice Presidency, the forum aims to shape governance structures and policies, addressing crucial issues in democratic reform.

In an interview with Dr. Godwin Etse Sikanku, the Convenor of CPDA, he emphasized the forum's goal of strengthening democracy in Ghana.

Dr. Sikanku highlighted the need to discuss the roles and impact of various institutions, with a specific focus on the vice presidency, aiming to fill a significant gap in its examination.

Dr. Sikanku outlined the primary goals of the forum, stating, "Our goal for this forum is to provide an opportunity for public conversation and discourse on the qualities of the vice president and the type of vice president needed."

He emphasized the importance of citizen contribution, expanding the space for public input and providing a scholarly platform for academics.

A panel of experts have been convened to contribute to the discussions.

Dr Sikanku emphasized that public discourse regarding the role, selection and nature of the Vice Presidency as a tool for political transformation and impact should occupy public discourse and deliberations and that one of the CPDA's goals was to provide such a platform.

He envisioned the forum as a recurring platform for ongoing assessments of the Vice Presidency's evolving role in democratic practice.

