Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
06.12.2023 Social News

Prestea: Teberebie Assemblyman drowns

Prestea: Teberebie Assemblyman drowns
06.12.2023 LISTEN

A 34-year-old teacher and incumbent assemblyman, seeking re-election in the Teberebie electoral area in Prestea, Western Region, reportedly drowned in a river connecting Aklika on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Manasseh Addison Sackey, popularly known as Teacher Obour, a teacher at Teberebie M/A Junior High School, drowned in the river while on his way to campaign in nearby villages.

Citi News gathered that a former assembly member in the same constituency, who was Manasseh’s competitor, also suffered the same fate two weeks before the elections four years ago.

Narrating the story to Citi News, a journalist with Prestea FM, Nana Esi Brew Monney, said the deceased was travelling with about five others.

“His campaign crew told him not to go, but he insisted it was just a stone’s throw, and he could return immediately. He was wearing Wellington boots with five others on board. Just in the middle of the river, the canoe capsized. Three others came back to report that Manasseh and the other gentleman had drowned. A search team was sent, only for them to find the lifeless body of Manasseh Addison Sackey. This happened around 2:00 pm, and the body was found around 6:00 pm.:

She added, “The chief of the area has declined to speak to us, and we are yet to hear from the municipal chief executive too. Some assembly members came to get firsthand information.”

The body has since been deposited at the Tarkwa municipal mortuary.

His wife and family are yet to be informed of his demise.

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

CPPs National Executive Council passes vote of no confidence on its national leaders CPP’s National Executive Council passes vote of no confidence on its national le...

2 hours ago

Prestea: Teberebie Assemblyman drowns Prestea: Teberebie Assemblyman drowns

9 hours ago

Road crashes: 1,839 persons killed between January and October— Police Road crashes: 1,839 persons killed between January and October — Police

9 hours ago

Lawyers have duty to build society that respects values, rules — Thaddeus Sory Lawyers have duty to build society that respects values, rules — Thaddeus Sory  

9 hours ago

My leadership shall speak against any corrupt acts and wrongdoing in society - Presby Moderator My leadership shall speak against any corrupt acts and wrongdoing in society - P...

9 hours ago

Don't refer to us as sick people – PWDs Don't refer to us as sick people – PWDs 

9 hours ago

Effutu sacred forest not sold for lithium mining - Afenyo Markin Effutu sacred forest not sold for lithium mining - Afenyo Markin

9 hours ago

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu calls for passage of Spouses Bill Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu calls for passage of Spouses Bill

9 hours ago

Atwima Nwabiagya South tops HIVAIDS infection rate in Ashanti Region Atwima Nwabiagya South tops HIV/AIDS infection rate in Ashanti Region

9 hours ago

Ghana is net exporter of peace in West Africa – Amb. Thomas-Greenfield Ghana is net exporter of peace in West Africa – Amb. Thomas-Greenfield

Just in....
body-container-line