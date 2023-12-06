Prestea: Teberebie Assemblyman drowns

06.12.2023 LISTEN

A 34-year-old teacher and incumbent assemblyman, seeking re-election in the Teberebie electoral area in Prestea, Western Region, reportedly drowned in a river connecting Aklika on Monday, December 4, 2023.

Manasseh Addison Sackey, popularly known as Teacher Obour, a teacher at Teberebie M/A Junior High School, drowned in the river while on his way to campaign in nearby villages.

Citi News gathered that a former assembly member in the same constituency, who was Manasseh’s competitor, also suffered the same fate two weeks before the elections four years ago.

Narrating the story to Citi News, a journalist with Prestea FM, Nana Esi Brew Monney, said the deceased was travelling with about five others.

“His campaign crew told him not to go, but he insisted it was just a stone’s throw, and he could return immediately. He was wearing Wellington boots with five others on board. Just in the middle of the river, the canoe capsized. Three others came back to report that Manasseh and the other gentleman had drowned. A search team was sent, only for them to find the lifeless body of Manasseh Addison Sackey. This happened around 2:00 pm, and the body was found around 6:00 pm.:

She added, “The chief of the area has declined to speak to us, and we are yet to hear from the municipal chief executive too. Some assembly members came to get firsthand information.”

The body has since been deposited at the Tarkwa municipal mortuary.

His wife and family are yet to be informed of his demise.

-citinewsroom