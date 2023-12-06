Stakeholders call for protection of young females in society

06.12.2023 LISTEN

Stakeholders at the 2023 Ending Sexual Violence Conference have called for the protection of young females against Sexual and other forms of violence that jeopardize their future.

Lack of policy implementation on Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Ghana continues to affect the mindset and the future of young girls in their careers.

This therefore calls for policy implementations to address sexual violence and all forms of violence against the health, dignity, security and autonomy of women and girls to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for development and economic growth by 2030.

This year’s conference in commemoration of the United Nation’s (UN) 16 days of Activism dubbed ‘Leveraging on the Energy of Young Advocates to End Sexual Violence in Ghana’ aimed at creating awareness on the salient issues relating to sexual violence in the Region, as well as guide policymakers’ efforts to promote women’s rights in Ghana.

The conference in collaboration with Centre for Equity and Equal Opportunities brought together state institutions, traditional/religious leaders, heads of educational institutions and students to champion the project “KASA” meaning speak which empowers young girls to demand their human rights against any form of violence.

With funding from the African Women’s Development Fund (AWDF) and the Ford Foundation West Africa Office, Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA), Savannah Women Integrated Development Agency, Ghana (SWIDA-GHANA) has been implementing the ‘KASA!’ project.

It was also aimed at presenting information gathered from their work over the last 23 months to create awareness on the salient issues relating to sexual violence in the Region, as well as guide policymakers’ efforts to promote women’s rights in Ghana.

The project is being implemented in Ghana, Nigeria and Senegal and focuses on three key areas such as prevention, accountability and support in post-rape care and comprehensive sexual violence services.

Northern Regional Acting Director of the Department of Gender Mad Bushira Alhassan commended SWIDA-GHANA and its partnership for the awareness creation in protecting young girls against sexual and other forms of violence.

She called on society to utilize social media platforms to create awareness, report cases and amplify them to garner attention and demand accountability.

Executive Director of Centre for Equity and Equal Opportunities Advocate at the Tamale Technical University Prof Adiza Sadiq reiterated the commitment of the center to guide the university in bridging the various diversity gaps which span from the representation of women at the students and staff levels.

Executive Director for SWIDA-Ghana Hajia Alima Sagito Sa-eed said, for close to two years, SWIDA-GH has been empowering its “KASA” female advocates with knowledge, skills and opportunities to engage schools, communities as well as traditional and religious leaders on sexual violence.

Project Lead, KASA! Ending Sexual Violence in West Africa Khadijah Abdul-Samed said, the project has helped to protect the welfare of women and girls in society to harness their potential, creativity and knowledge in contributing to national development.

It is also to leverage the growing focus on sexual violence in the region and boost feminist action and advocacy to reduce it she said.

For close to two years, we have been working with 200 young female leaders, healthcare professionals and law enforcement agents in the Northern Region to achieve the goal, she noted.

She called for more support to intensify the advocacy in the rural communities where such incidence occurs most.