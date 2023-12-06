Beware of the danger of chatting while driving this festive season — Rotimi Onadipe warn drivers

Rotimi Onadipe, the Executive Director of Onadipe Technologies and Publisher of Internet Safety Magazine has warned drivers against chatting on their phones while driving.

In his cyber safety awareness broadcast of December 2, 2023, Onadipe warned smartphone users to avoid using their smartphones when they are driving to prevent car accidents.

Onadipe noted that most smartphone and social media users are always excited in December in preparation for the Christmas celebration.

According to him, many of the users have downloaded several social media apps on their smartphones, through which they will chat with their friends, family and loved ones during this festive season.

He said: "We are already in the last month of the year and I am sure many of you are excited to witness the Christmas celebration with your friends and loved ones.

"Please be cautious of the danger of smartphone and social media addiction in this festive period. Don't be too excited and forget the danger of chatting while driving.

"Be informed that an accident can happen when you are driving and chatting at the same time. It can also happen when someone in the car distracts the driver with smartphone or social media excitement."

"Beware, make sure you stay safe online during this festive season. Don't be the next victim of an accident or untimely death that could have been prevented by you," Onadipe added.