Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
05.12.2023 Headlines

‘I’ll do everything possible to protect sacred forest’ – Afenyo-Markin assure constituents

Ill do everything possible to protect sacred forest – Afenyo-Markin assure constituents
05.12.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has vehemently denied allegations that the sacred forest used for deer hunting during the annual Aboakyire festival has been sold to investors.

He firmly assured constituents that he would safeguard the forest’s preservation with unwavering determination.

Some residents of Winneba on Tuesday, December 5, took to the streets to protest the rumoured sale of the Ramsar site to investors for mining purposes.

The procession, led by James Kofi Annan, founder and owner of the non-governmental organization Challenging Heights, aimed to express their disapproval of the reported transaction with Green Metal Resources Limited.

Annan vehemently opposed the granting of any leases, permits, or concessions to Green Metal Resources for mining activities.

In response to these concerns, MP Afenyo-Markin categorically refuted any claims of granting leases to the company. He stated that he had personally verified with the relevant authorities, and they had confirmed that no leases had been issued.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr Afenyo-Markin reassured the people of Effutu, both locally and abroad, that the sacred forest remained an integral part of the Aboakyire festival and would continue to serve as a hunting ground.

“I am unaware of any lease granting. I have checked with them, they said they won’t do it. And I want to assure the people of Effutu, those abroad, and those in Winneba that the sacred forest is a hunting ground for our festival. I want to assure you that I will do everything to protect the forest the way I met it.”

-citinewsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Left to right: First Lady H.E Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo, and former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Adeline Bamford-Addo, Georgina Wood grab honorary doctorate ...

2 hours ago

A file photo You misconducted yourself — Chief Justice to dismissed Jasikan Circuit Court Jud...

2 hours ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Stop passing misleading comments on Aisha Huang's sentence — AG tell lawyers

2 hours ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dameleft and convicted illegal miner, Aisha Huang Aisha Huang sentence: Swift dispensation of justice laudable but deserves more j...

2 hours ago

A file photo Abusing Nitrous Oxide can compromise breathing and cause death in less than 10 m...

2 hours ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement Most Ghanaians are poor yet doesn’t support protests against poverty — Vormawor

3 hours ago

Its troubling govt has paid only 24 of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Armah-Kofi Buah It’s troubling gov’t has paid only 24% of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Ar...

3 hours ago

People are committed to NPP, NDC; you need to do something extraordinary to achieve the transformation you seek —Prof. Osafo to Alan's Movement People are committed to NPP, NDC; you need to do something extraordinary to achi...

3 hours ago

Your behaviour, actions betray the very objectives of your office; up your legal game —Atik Mohammed to OSP Your behaviour, actions betray the very objectives of your office; up your legal...

3 hours ago

2024 Election: We will do whatever it takes for Ghana to be at peace – IGP assures 2024 Election: We will do whatever it takes for Ghana to be at peace – IGP assur...

Just in....
body-container-line