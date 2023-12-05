‘I’ll do everything possible to protect sacred forest’ – Afenyo-Markin assure constituents

05.12.2023 LISTEN

Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has vehemently denied allegations that the sacred forest used for deer hunting during the annual Aboakyire festival has been sold to investors.

He firmly assured constituents that he would safeguard the forest’s preservation with unwavering determination.

Some residents of Winneba on Tuesday, December 5, took to the streets to protest the rumoured sale of the Ramsar site to investors for mining purposes.

The procession, led by James Kofi Annan, founder and owner of the non-governmental organization Challenging Heights, aimed to express their disapproval of the reported transaction with Green Metal Resources Limited.

Annan vehemently opposed the granting of any leases, permits, or concessions to Green Metal Resources for mining activities.

In response to these concerns, MP Afenyo-Markin categorically refuted any claims of granting leases to the company. He stated that he had personally verified with the relevant authorities, and they had confirmed that no leases had been issued.

In an interview on Eyewitness News, Mr Afenyo-Markin reassured the people of Effutu, both locally and abroad, that the sacred forest remained an integral part of the Aboakyire festival and would continue to serve as a hunting ground.

“I am unaware of any lease granting. I have checked with them, they said they won’t do it. And I want to assure the people of Effutu, those abroad, and those in Winneba that the sacred forest is a hunting ground for our festival. I want to assure you that I will do everything to protect the forest the way I met it.”

-citinewsroom