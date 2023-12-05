My leadership shall speak against any corrupt acts and wrongdoing in society - Presby Moderator 

The newly-inducted Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Rt Rev Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye, says his leadership will speak against indiscipline and moral decadence in the various layers of society.

He said the plot of some citizens to loot the national purse had become a great public threat and the church leadership would not relent on speaking against any such acts no matter who was involved.

The Moderator said this at his induction ceremony as the 19th Moderator of the General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG).

Delivering his speech, he said acts of corruption and wrongdoing in society had not gone on within the political class but were endemic in the public and civil services and the private sector.

“Unfortunately, when we talk about looting the national purse, the minds of many are on the political leaders. Here, I refer to the populace of society. Some of our leaders across the political divide are sponsors of galamsey and PCG shall not fail to speak against it,” he said.

Rt Rev Dr Kwakye said God had appointed him to lead the Presbyterian Church to uproot indiscipline and indecency, tear down structures of social injustices and destroy the works of the devil with the help of Christ Jesus.

He said he would lead the PCG to build and plant a Christ-centred, self-sustaining and growing church that thrives on pillars being spiritual, numerical, financial and infrastructural growth.

“It’s time to extend the frontiers of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana from about 1.4 million to about 2 million by the year of the bicentennial (2028). And as a denomination, we shall remain relevant,” the Moderator said.

He said the church would fight against foreign oppression and any attempt by imperialists to impose abominable values of individualism on our national fabric over a “deep sense of communalism.”

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who graced the occasion, commended the Moderator on his elevation and said the position was a testimony of his dedication, wisdom and leadership within the Church.

He said: “Government recognises the pivotal role that faith plays in shaping the moral fabric of our nation. The Presbyterian Church of Ghana has been steadfast towards development. We look forward to your guidance and vision in fostering spiritual growth, community engagements and social justice.”

Rt Rev Dr Abraham Nana Opare Kwakye was born and raised in Tema. He attended Tema Secondary School, Presbyterian Training College, (now Presbyterian College of Education) Akropong-Akuapem; University of Ghana, Legon and Trinity College, now Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon.

At the Trinity College, he was commissioned by the Presbyterian Church of Ghana into the Holy Ministry of Word and Sacrament in 1997 at Kaneshie and was ordained in 1999 at Odumase Krobo. He served in many congregations and positions and before his appointment, he was the Minister in Charge, El Shaddai, Tesa Adjiringanor and Chairperson, Ga Presbytery 2014 – 2020 and 2020 to 2023.

He holds a Diploma in the Study of Religions, a Bachelor of Arts (History and Religions) and a Doctor of Philosophy (Religions), all from the University of Ghana, Legon. He was appointed as Lecturer at the University’s Department for the Study of Religions, in May 2013 and was promoted to the rank of Senior Lecturer in February 2020.

