Don't refer to us as sick people – PWDs 

Some people living with Disabilities have called on the public to stop referring to them as “Sick” people in society.

The group said disability could be anybody’s portion at any time and thus the need for society to become aware of this fact, and support and respect the dignity of persons with disabilities.

Also, female members of the group complained about how abled male partners continued to neglect them after pregnancies.

These and other pressing concerns were expressed at a sensitization session for these vulnerable groups in Ahanta West Municipal area as part of the “16” day of activism on “Sexual and Gender-Based Violence, Human Rights and commemoration of the International Day on Persons with Disability”.

The Programme hinged on the United Nations Population Fund in collaboration with the Western Regional Coordinating Council to raise awareness of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence and Human Rights.

The Day afforded the Department of Gender and other stakeholders, together with the PWD Community, the opportunity to examine and come up with immediate solutions to some challenges faced every day.

Ms Maribel Okine, the Western Regional Director for the Department of Gender took them through some rights including economic, social, and physical rights and the need to stand up against any action that infringed on those rights.

She said, “Continue to be active members of your various Association and communicate such infractions to them for the necessary actions”.

The Regional Director said that persons living with Disabilities should be treated equitably in homes and public places adding, “They have a different ability…Disability should never disqualify anyone from accessing every aspect of life.

And so, we are still uniting to minimize all forms of Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.”

She thus called for non-interference from people in and with power in all communities, especially on issues of rape and defilement.

A toll freeline: 08001122 was given to the group to call for assistance on any abused matters.

Lawyer Rose Animah Appiah, from the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice, encouraged them to use the commission, legal Aid and Social Welfare to enhance the enforcement of their rights.

GNA