2024 Election: The Army will be ready to support the Police in case things degenerate – Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama has indicated that the Ghana Armed Forces will be ready to assist the Ghana Police Service if needed during the 2024 General Election.

With one year and four days left for the 2024 General Election, the Electoral Commission (EC) has started putting things in place to ensure a successful and peaceful exercise.

On Tuesday, December 5, the EC led by its Chairperson Jean Mensah held a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, and Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, although the Ghana Armed Forces will not be at the forefront of providing security for the 2024 General Election, it will be in the background fully prepared to step in when it becomes necessary.

“We in the armed forces commit our internationally-mandated role and duty to protect this country and prevent any aggression from outside the country and also from within and we do so by air, by sea, and by land. even to the peril of our lives.

“For the elections proper, we may not be in the upfront of the election duty but we will be in the background ever ready and ever prepared to support the police service and other security services in case the situation degenerates,” Vice Admiral Seth Amoama said.

At the meeting, EC Chairperson Jean Mensah said one of the major challenges her outfit is facing ahead of the 2024 General Election has to do with security.

She said this is largely because politicians and their supporters are willing to use all means in their bid to capture power.

She applauded the IGP and other security agencies for the various roles they play in ensuring elections held in the country are safe.