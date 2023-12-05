Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1
05.12.2023 General News

2024 Election: The Army will be ready to support the Police in case things degenerate – Chief of Defence Staff

Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth AmoamaChief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama
05.12.2023 LISTEN

The Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama has indicated that the Ghana Armed Forces will be ready to assist the Ghana Police Service if needed during the 2024 General Election.

With one year and four days left for the 2024 General Election, the Electoral Commission (EC) has started putting things in place to ensure a successful and peaceful exercise.

On Tuesday, December 5, the EC led by its Chairperson Jean Mensah held a meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, and Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare.

According to Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, although the Ghana Armed Forces will not be at the forefront of providing security for the 2024 General Election, it will be in the background fully prepared to step in when it becomes necessary.

“We in the armed forces commit our internationally-mandated role and duty to protect this country and prevent any aggression from outside the country and also from within and we do so by air, by sea, and by land. even to the peril of our lives.

“For the elections proper, we may not be in the upfront of the election duty but we will be in the background ever ready and ever prepared to support the police service and other security services in case the situation degenerates,” Vice Admiral Seth Amoama said.

At the meeting, EC Chairperson Jean Mensah said one of the major challenges her outfit is facing ahead of the 2024 General Election has to do with security.

She said this is largely because politicians and their supporters are willing to use all means in their bid to capture power.

She applauded the IGP and other security agencies for the various roles they play in ensuring elections held in the country are safe.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Attorney General seeks more jail term for Aisha Huang; vows to appeal judgement Attorney General seeks more jail term for Aisha Huang; vows to appeal judgement

2 hours ago

GHS10m defamation: National Security Minister lacks capacity to sue – Barker-Vormawor GHS10m defamation: National Security Minister lacks capacity to sue – Barker-Vor...

2 hours ago

The sooner you honour obligations to IPPs, the better for all of us – Kofi Buah The sooner you honour obligations to IPPs, the better for all of us – Kofi Buah

2 hours ago

National Cathedral could make Ghana New Jerusalem – Ken Ofori-Atta National Cathedral could make Ghana New Jerusalem – Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

National Cathedral can be Ghana's tourism 'gold mine' — Ken Ofori-Atta National Cathedral can be Ghana's tourism 'gold mine' — Ken Ofori-Atta

2 hours ago

Effutu: Protestors clash with police at Effutu Effutu: Protestors clash with police at Effutu

2 hours ago

Traders at Kumasi Central Market stranded after private developer seizes area Traders at Kumasi Central Market stranded after private developer seizes area

2 hours ago

Winneba protest: Ten arrested for pelting stones at police officers Winneba protest: Ten arrested for pelting stones at police officers

2 hours ago

Winneba Ramsar site has not been sold – Afenyo-Markin Winneba Ramsar site has not been sold – Afenyo-Markin

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to witchcraft, death penalty bills deliberate attempt to frustrate parliament's law-making mandate – Sosu Akufo-Addo's refusal to assent to witchcraft, death penalty bills deliberate att...

Just in....
body-container-line