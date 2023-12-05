Modern Ghana logo
National Cathedral can make Ghana 'new Jerusalem' and boost tourism – Ken Ofori-Atta

Headlines Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance
Finance Minister of the Republic of Ghana, Ken Ofori-Atta has said the controversial National Cathedral project can turn the country into a new pilgrimage site like Jerusalem, boosting tourism revenues in the country.

Speaking at the Ghana Tourism Investment Summit 2023, Ofori-Atta noted the economic benefits of the National Cathedral extend beyond what is visible.

The minister emphasized the potential religious tourism earnings if Ghana is established as a major destination for Christians in Africa, like Jerusalem which sees millions of pilgrims annually.

He was quoted as saying: "As we look at something like the Cathedral that has economic benefits beyond what we see...In Africa, we have some 600 million people who are Christians so imagine Ghana as the new Jerusalem and these 600 million people floating through with $3,000 to spend, it is a very different reality."

Ofori-Atta acknowledged the controversy around the National Cathedral's financing but urged Ghanaians to consider its potential long term economic and social benefit.

"Even as we contend with it and fight about it, let’s think of this triangle and find a reason why we should also add that as part of the infrastructure base as we build a society with a strong, resilient, and robust future,” noted the Minister.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

