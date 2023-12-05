Modern Ghana logo
Most Ghanaians are poor yet doesn’t support protests against poverty — Vormawor

Social News Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement
Ghanaian social activist Oliver Barker Vormawor has expressed disappointment in the level of apathy shown by Ghanaians towards demonstrations against economic and social issues in the country.

In a social media post on Tuesday, December 5, Barker Vormawor noted that despite over 19 million Ghanaians living below the poverty line, attempts to organize demonstrations have failed to attract huge numbers.

As the convener of the #FixTheCountry movement, Barker has been at the forefront of organizing protest against social and economic issues facing ordinary Ghanaians.

According to him, not even 100,000 Ghanaian citizens are willing to take to the streets to demand action towards reducing widespread poverty.

"A country of over 19 million people living below the poverty line. If you call a protest against poverty you can’t get even 100,000 people to show up. Eih!" Barker wrote on his X handle.

Poverty remains a major challenge in Ghana, with the latest data from the Ghana Statistical Service showing that about a “quarter of Ghanaians are poor whilst under a tenth of the population are in extreme poverty.”

