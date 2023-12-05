Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

It’s troubling gov’t has paid only 24% of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Armah-Kofi Buah

Headlines Its troubling govt has paid only 24 of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Armah-Kofi Buah
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Deputy Minority Leader of Parliament has slammed the government's mismanagement of the energy sector.

This follows the country's largest independent power producer Sunon Asogli announced an indefinite shutdown due to unpaid bills.

The Ellembele MP who served as Minister of Energy and Petroleum in the erstwhile John Mahama administration from 2013 to 2016 said it was "quite troubling" that Sunon Asogli Power plant had only been paid 24% of its invoices for the whole year.

“No IPP can operate viably and sustainably under these circumstances,” he stated, adding, “The debts keep piling up by the day, as the threat of a power crisis continues to loom large.”

Sunon Asogli, which supplies around 20% of Ghana's power, halted operations this week citing outstanding payments yet to be made by the state.

Though the company has now reversed the decision, its proposed shutdown was seen as a major blow to the country's electricity supplies.

He said funds collected through the Energy Sector Levy have been "misapplied", worsening the financial challenges being faced by power producers.

Armah Kofi Buah called on the government to "demonstrate humility and leadership" by urgently addressing payments owed independent producers.

Failure to do so risked plunging Ghana into total darkness, warned the former Minister.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

54 minutes ago

Left to right: First Lady H.E Rebecca Akufo-Addo, former Speaker of Parliament Joyce Adeline Bamford-Addo, and former Chief Justice Georgina Theodora Wood Rebecca Akufo-Addo, Adeline Bamford-Addo, Georgina Wood grab honorary doctorate ...

56 minutes ago

A file photo You misconducted yourself — Chief Justice to dismissed Jasikan Circuit Court Jud...

1 hour ago

Godfred Yeboah Dame, Attorney General and Minister of Justice Stop passing misleading comments on Aisha Huang's sentence — AG tell lawyers

1 hour ago

Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dameleft and convicted illegal miner, Aisha Huang Aisha Huang sentence: Swift dispensation of justice laudable but deserves more j...

1 hour ago

A file photo Abusing Nitrous Oxide can compromise breathing and cause death in less than 10 m...

1 hour ago

Oliver Barker Vormawor, lead convener of the FixTheCountry Movement Most Ghanaians are poor yet doesn’t support protests against poverty — Vormawor

2 hours ago

Its troubling govt has paid only 24 of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Armah-Kofi Buah It’s troubling gov’t has paid only 24% of money owed Sunon Asogli this year — Ar...

2 hours ago

People are committed to NPP, NDC; you need to do something extraordinary to achieve the transformation you seek —Prof. Osafo to Alan's Movement People are committed to NPP, NDC; you need to do something extraordinary to achi...

2 hours ago

Your behaviour, actions betray the very objectives of your office; up your legal game —Atik Mohammed to OSP Your behaviour, actions betray the very objectives of your office; up your legal...

2 hours ago

2024 Election: We will do whatever it takes for Ghana to be at peace – IGP assures 2024 Election: We will do whatever it takes for Ghana to be at peace – IGP assur...

Just in....
body-container-line