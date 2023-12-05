Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng

Headlines Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng
3 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Prof Kwabena Frimpong Boateng has revealed that his relentless campaign against illegal mining has resulted in him facing five court cases.

Due to his strong stance against what is often called galamsey, and a report he authored as the Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Prof Boateng mentioned he now finds himself entangled in legal battles.

Highlighting the devastating impact of illegal mining on the country, Prof Frimpong Boateng emphasised the severe consequences it has had on Ghana's water bodies.

Expressing his concern, he noted that many of these water bodies have become unusable due to contamination caused by illegal mining activities, making the water unsafe for drinking.

Despite acknowledging the significant strides in the fight against illegal mining, Prof Frimpong Boateng did not specify the individuals or entities behind the court cases against him resulting from the Inter-Ministerial Committee's report.

The former Minister for Environment Science, Technology, and Innovations made these revelations during an appearance on Accra-based Joy FM's dialogue series on galamsey on Monday, December 4, 2023.

-Classfmonline

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng

4 hours ago

Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuye reveals Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuy...

4 hours ago

Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of Directors Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of D...

4 hours ago

CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case

4 hours ago

24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey 24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey

4 hours ago

UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums

4 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STCleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight sti...

4 hours ago

Alex Segbefia Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight...

5 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng has become a cancer which cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy relation between law enforcement and judiciary with his anti-judiciary comments– Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has become a ‘cancer’ which cannot be allowed to metastasise heal...

5 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs press conference done with malicious intent to incite the public against the judiciary – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference done with malicious intent to incite the publi...

Just in....
body-container-line