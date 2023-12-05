Four-and-a-half-year jail term for Aisha Huang suggests galamsey can be tolerated in Ghana – Inusah Fuseini

A former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini is no happy with the jail term slapped on Chinese illegal mining kingpin, Aisha Huang.

An Accra High Court on Monday, December 4, sentenced Aisha Huang to a jail term of four and a half years.

In addition to the sentence, the Chinese national who has come to be popularly known as 'galamsey queen' was fined GHS48,000 for illegal mining offences.

Speaking at a dialogue organised by Joy News, Inusah Fuseini indicated that the sentence is an indication that Ghana is not serious about the fight against illegal mining.

According to him, the sentence suggests that galamsey is tolerated in the country.

“I think the Aisha Huang case and the conviction and the sentence is another vivid demonstration of our lack of commitment in fighting this canker. The first arrest of Aisha Huang was under a legal regime that imposed or criminalised illegal mining and imposed a sentence that was higher than four and half years.

“We seemed to be suggesting that this canker can be tolerated,” Inusah Fuseini said.

Meanwhile, the Small Scale Miners Association has also kicked against the four-and-a-half-year jail term.

Speaking on the sentence, Michael Kojo Peprah who is President of the association said the expectation was to see Aisha Huang being sentenced to at least 10 years in prison to serve as a deterrent.