Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight still unsuccessful — Nana Akomea

Headlines Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STCleft and former President John Dramani Mahama
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STC[left] and former President John Dramani Mahama
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea has accused former President John Mahama and the opposition NDC of undermining government efforts to combat illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Tuesday, December 5, Nana Akomea said while the government was fighting galamsey, the NDC and Mr. Mahama "incited the galamseyers against the government" ahead of the 2020 polls by promising to release arrested miners if voted into power.

He stated: "Don't go there and be telling the people that when they vote for [NDC] you will remove these people from jail to come and do galamsey, when you do that we will not win the fight against galamsey."

The STC boss argued that Mahama's action sabotaged the anti-galamsey campaign and made success more difficult.

"We undermine our own fight when you have a party going to incite people against government telling them that ‘when you vote for you all those who have been arrested will be released," Nana Akomea added.

It comes after a High Court this week sentenced Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang to four and half years in prison and a hefty fine for engaging in illegal small-scale mining without a license.

The case has reinforced public resolve to crack down on foreign nationals fueling Ghana's galamsey scourge.

But opposition from some quarters continues to undermine progress, according to Nana Akomea.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuye reveals Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuy...

31 minutes ago

Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of Directors Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of D...

31 minutes ago

CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case

31 minutes ago

24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey 24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey

31 minutes ago

UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums

1 hour ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STCleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight sti...

1 hour ago

Alex Segbefia Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight...

2 hours ago

'Dumsor looms as Sunon Asogli Power Plant shuts down over unpaid debts 'Dumsor’ looms as Sunon Asogli Power Plant shuts down over unpaid debts

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng has become a cancer; cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy relation between law enforcement and judiciary with his anti-judiciary comments– Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has become a ‘cancer’; cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy r...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs press conference done with malicious intent to incite the public against the judiciary – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference done with malicious intent to incite the publi...

Just in....
body-container-line