Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight still unsuccessful — Nana Akomea

The Managing Director of State Transport Company, Nana Akomea has accused former President John Mahama and the opposition NDC of undermining government efforts to combat illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).

Speaking on Accra-based TV3 on Tuesday, December 5, Nana Akomea said while the government was fighting galamsey, the NDC and Mr. Mahama "incited the galamseyers against the government" ahead of the 2020 polls by promising to release arrested miners if voted into power.

He stated: "Don't go there and be telling the people that when they vote for [NDC] you will remove these people from jail to come and do galamsey, when you do that we will not win the fight against galamsey."

The STC boss argued that Mahama's action sabotaged the anti-galamsey campaign and made success more difficult.

"We undermine our own fight when you have a party going to incite people against government telling them that ‘when you vote for you all those who have been arrested will be released," Nana Akomea added.

It comes after a High Court this week sentenced Chinese galamsey queen Aisha Huang to four and half years in prison and a hefty fine for engaging in illegal small-scale mining without a license.

The case has reinforced public resolve to crack down on foreign nationals fueling Ghana's galamsey scourge.

But opposition from some quarters continues to undermine progress, according to Nana Akomea.