Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight it – Alex Segbefia

Former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia has criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, accusing the government of not doing enough to deal with illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

According to him, galamsey has gotten worse under the current government due to the lack of political will to fight the canker.

“Our position has always been clear, galamsey is illegal but regualised mining is accepted so we must regulate the industry, that has been the official position of the party which was touted by the flagbearer. Galamsey has gotten worse under NPP, there is no political will to fight,” Alex Segbefia told TV3 in an interview.

He was speaking on a discussion on illegal mining following the jailing of galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.

The Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo, on Monday, December 4, sentenced Aisha Huang to four years and four months in prison after being found guilty of illegal mining offences.

Speaking to the media after the sentence was delivered, Deputy Attorney General Alfred-Tuah Yeboah said there is more work to be done.

He said the imprisonment of Aisha Huang should be a lesson to all other illegal miners out there.

“Today she’s come to the end of the road. We are able to successfully prosecute her. She is going to spend four years and six months in custody. It should be a lesson to the others that you may be engaged in illegal mining but when your time comes the law will deal with you in accordance with what we’ve had,” Alfred-Tuah Yeboah stressed.