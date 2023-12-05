Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight it – Alex Segbefia

General News Alex Segbefia
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Alex Segbefia
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Former Minister of Health, Alex Segbefia has criticised the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, accusing the government of not doing enough to deal with illegal mining, otherwise known as galamsey in the country.

According to him, galamsey has gotten worse under the current government due to the lack of political will to fight the canker.

“Our position has always been clear, galamsey is illegal but regualised mining is accepted so we must regulate the industry, that has been the official position of the party which was touted by the flagbearer. Galamsey has gotten worse under NPP, there is no political will to fight,” Alex Segbefia told TV3 in an interview.

He was speaking on a discussion on illegal mining following the jailing of galamsey kingpin Aisha Huang.

The Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei-Marfo, on Monday, December 4, sentenced Aisha Huang to four years and four months in prison after being found guilty of illegal mining offences.

Speaking to the media after the sentence was delivered, Deputy Attorney General Alfred-Tuah Yeboah said there is more work to be done.

He said the imprisonment of Aisha Huang should be a lesson to all other illegal miners out there.

“Today she’s come to the end of the road. We are able to successfully prosecute her. She is going to spend four years and six months in custody. It should be a lesson to the others that you may be engaged in illegal mining but when your time comes the law will deal with you in accordance with what we’ve had,” Alfred-Tuah Yeboah stressed.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

31 minutes ago

Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuye reveals Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuy...

31 minutes ago

Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of Directors Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of D...

31 minutes ago

CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case

31 minutes ago

24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey 24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey

31 minutes ago

UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums

1 hour ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STCleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight sti...

1 hour ago

Alex Segbefia Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight...

2 hours ago

'Dumsor looms as Sunon Asogli Power Plant shuts down over unpaid debts 'Dumsor’ looms as Sunon Asogli Power Plant shuts down over unpaid debts

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng has become a cancer; cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy relation between law enforcement and judiciary with his anti-judiciary comments– Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has become a ‘cancer’; cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy r...

2 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs press conference done with malicious intent to incite the public against the judiciary – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference done with malicious intent to incite the publi...

Just in....
body-container-line