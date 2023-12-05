Kissi Agyebeng has become a ‘cancer’; cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy relation between law enforcement and judiciary with his anti-judiciary comments– Martin Amidu

05.12.2023 LISTEN

Former Attorney General, Martin Amidu has accused Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng of scandalising the judiciary in the country.

In a latest epistle, the former Special Prosecutor said Kissi Agyebeng has become a cancer in the two years he has served as Special Prosecutor.

Martin Amidu noted that Kissi Agyebeng cannot be allowed to infect the healthy working relationship that exists between law enforcement agencies and the judiciary with his recent anti-judiciary press conference.

“The cancer of a Special Prosecutor that has infected the OSP for the past two years cannot, therefore, be allowed to metastasize to infect the healthy working relation between organic law enforcement, the citizen, and the administration of justice guaranteed under law,” Martin Amidu said.

This comes after Special Prosecutor Kissi Agyebeng raised concern about how cases presented by the Office of the Special Prosecutor are hastily dismissed by the courts.

"In one of the cases, I said a judge injuncted us from arresting a person. Mind you, we were not in court. We had declared the person wanted as a fugitive from justice, there was absolutely no enquiry as to why we believed that the person was a fugitive from justice so it is not as if we breached the law.

"No one asked us why we declared the person wanted. Then we were served with an injunction order that we cannot arrest the person meanwhile we know that in our law no one has the right not to be arrested. You cannot say you are granting a person a right not to be arrested.

"So when we receive judicial decisions like that it makes us assume that we are being prevented from arresting someone who is a fugitive from justice,” Kissi Agyebeng said at a press conference last week.

The Special Prosecutor continued, "What if we were not investigating corruption? What if the person was a suspected murderer or a suspected armed robber? The person will be running around in the street with an injunction not to be arrested.

"This is not a breach of law by the OSP, this is dismissiveness of his work.”

According to Martin Amidu, the Special Prosecutor crossed the red line in his performance to the media.

He said the press conference on November 9, was to incite the public against the rights of beneficiary citizens to the decisions of the courts and to scandalize the administration of justice in a manner in consistent with and in contravention of the 1992 Constitution to warrant patriotic citizens to defend the Constitution by petitioning the President for the removal of the Special Prosecutor from office for stated misbehaviour and other grounds provided for in Act 959 discussed hereinbefore.

Martin Amidu insists that the Constitution and the independence of the judiciary must be defended against any agency of the executive branch wishing to unjustly trample upon the rights and freedoms of citizens.