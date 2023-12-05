Effutu: Afenyo-Markin launches 'Effutu Health Shepherd' to deal with rising fibroid, hernia cases

Barely few months into the launching of a campaign against Hepatitis B in Effutu and its environs, the Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has embarked on a new journey to help deal with health challenges of his constituents.

The 'Effutu Health Shepherd' is aimed at dealing with the surgical operation and medication for fibroid and hernia, which has seen some rise in the municipality.

Speaking on Osimpam FM and Radio Peace over the weekend as the MP visited the constituency, Hon Afenyo Markin stated that he was committed to the healthcare needs of his constituents hence his decision to roll out such a policy to deal with the two old ailments.

According to the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, the initiative has become necessary due to the recent surge in cases and pledges to do his best to help deal with it.

The lawmaker emphasized that the Hepaguard Project spearheaded by Mumbies Foundation has indeed yielded results as many constituents have been screened and provided with the needed medication to make sure Hepatitis B is eradicated from the area.

He was, optimistic that the new initiative would also go a long way to to ensure that constituents remain healthy and strong at all times.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin therefore tasked Dr. Bota of the Effutu Municipal Hospital as well as Dr. Prah of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital to ensure the initiative is well executed without any hitches.

Meanwhile, constituents with eye problems starting from Monday, December 4, 2023 are being registered for free medical treatment.