Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

Effutu: Afenyo-Markin launches 'Effutu Health Shepherd' to deal with rising fibroid, hernia cases

Health Alexander Afenyo Markin
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Alexander Afenyo Markin
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

Barely few months into the launching of a campaign against Hepatitis B in Effutu and its environs, the Member of Parliament, Alexander Afenyo Markin has embarked on a new journey to help deal with health challenges of his constituents.

The 'Effutu Health Shepherd' is aimed at dealing with the surgical operation and medication for fibroid and hernia, which has seen some rise in the municipality.

Speaking on Osimpam FM and Radio Peace over the weekend as the MP visited the constituency, Hon Afenyo Markin stated that he was committed to the healthcare needs of his constituents hence his decision to roll out such a policy to deal with the two old ailments.

According to the Deputy Majority Leader of Parliament, the initiative has become necessary due to the recent surge in cases and pledges to do his best to help deal with it.

The lawmaker emphasized that the Hepaguard Project spearheaded by Mumbies Foundation has indeed yielded results as many constituents have been screened and provided with the needed medication to make sure Hepatitis B is eradicated from the area.

He was, optimistic that the new initiative would also go a long way to to ensure that constituents remain healthy and strong at all times.

Hon. Afenyo-Markin therefore tasked Dr. Bota of the Effutu Municipal Hospital as well as Dr. Prah of the Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital to ensure the initiative is well executed without any hitches.

Meanwhile, constituents with eye problems starting from Monday, December 4, 2023 are being registered for free medical treatment.

Kwabena Nyarko
Kwabena Nyarko

Eastern Region CorrespondentPage: KwabenaNyarko

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng Galamsey fight: I've five court cases on my neck - Prof Frimpong Boateng

2 hours ago

Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuye reveals Ashie Moore threatened to disqualify Yarboi from Odododiodio primary – Vanderpuy...

2 hours ago

Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of Directors Executive Director of National Theatre hasn't misappropriated funds — Board of D...

2 hours ago

CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case CJ dismisses Jasikan Circuit Court judge over misconduct in divorce case

2 hours ago

24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey 24hour economy must be a prerequisite for electing next president – Austin Gamey

2 hours ago

UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums UG senior staff and TEWU threaten to strike over unpaid market premiums

2 hours ago

Nana Akomea, Managing Director of the STCleft and former President John Dramani Mahama Mahama sabotaged galamsey fight for votes in 2020 election, reason our fight sti...

2 hours ago

Alex Segbefia Gamalsey has gotten worse under NPP gov’t due to lack of political will to fight...

3 hours ago

Kissi Agyebeng has become a cancer which cannot be allowed to metastasise healthy relation between law enforcement and judiciary with his anti-judiciary comments– Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng has become a ‘cancer’ which cannot be allowed to metastasise heal...

3 hours ago

Kissi Agyebengs press conference done with malicious intent to incite the public against the judiciary – Martin Amidu Kissi Agyebeng’s press conference done with malicious intent to incite the publi...

Just in....
body-container-line