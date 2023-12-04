Modern Ghana logo
body-container-line-1

UGMC seeks GHS50million to establish Clinical Trial Unit

Health UGMC seeks GHS50million to establish Clinical Trial Unit
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
Join Our Channel on WhatsApp
For your latest news to your smartphone

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) says it needs GHS50million to establish a state-of the-art Clinical Trials Unit (CTU) to research into new medical treatments and devices.

The centre has now raised a little over GHS1million Ghana Cedis, in its quest to transform a large empty space at the hospital's clinical centre into an operational CTU.

Dr Kwame Anim-Boamah, Medical Director, UGMC, said at a conference in Accra on that Ghana needs a state-of-the-art in-patient CTU where trials would be performed safely to international standards.

A modern CTU, he said, would ensure that medications taken by Ghanaians for chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer are suitable for the population.

He said many medications being used in Africa had the trials done in Europe or America where the genetic makeup of the trial participants was different.

“For instance, it is now clear that certain medications for hypertension do not work as well in black patients, if the trials for these medicines were done here, this situation could have been prevented,” he said.

He said many pharmaceutical companies wanted to do trials in Africa but the facilities and personnel to do the trials were not available, “a reason why UGMC is positioning itself as the hub for international clinical trials in Africa.”

Dr Anim-Boamah said there were so many herbal products that could potentially cure many ailments, but the scientific trials had not been done.

He noted that a proper CTU in Ghana could do trials to international standards and help validate some of the herbal treatments.

“Many cancer treatments are now personalized to the patient's genetics, these treatments cannot come to Ghana to help our patients unless we are able to do the trials right here in Ghana, and at the moment, Ghana and many African countries are missing out on these treatments,” he said.

Dr Nana Adwoa Konadu, Deputy Director, Medical and Scientific Research Centre, UGMC, said a hospital based CTU at UGMC would enable the centre to train the next generation of Ghanaian clinical trialists.

She said the COVID-19 pandemic had taught Africa the need to train and perform its own trials, stating that the hesitancy in taking up the COVID-19 vaccine was partly due to the fact that trials were not done in Ghana.

“The performance of clinical trials requires specific training and skills often not taught during the training of health personnel, unfortunately, Ghana has very few doctors and other health personnel who are trained to perform clinical trials and most of them are retired or near retirement,” she said.

Dr Konadu said there was an urgent need to train more personnel, doctors, nurses, pharmacists and trial coordinators for the country.

GNA

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Exercise Eagle Claw: Dont panic, cooperate with us – GAF on upcoming counter terrorism training exercise Exercise Eagle Claw: “Don’t panic, cooperate with us” – GAF on upcoming counter ...

4 hours ago

You've 1 month to pay us; we dont want to have anything to do with your fractured govt – NaBCo trainees to Akufo-Addo You've 1 month to pay us; we don’t want to have anything to do with your fractur...

4 hours ago

Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghanas hospitality – Judge Galamsey queen Aisha Huang abused Ghana’s hospitality – Judge

5 hours ago

AP - Peter Dejong Guinea-Bissau’s president dissolves parliament after last week’s failed coup

5 hours ago

Former President and NDC 2024 flagbearer John Dramani Mahama A united NDC will remain strong to bring Ghana’s desired change in 2024 — Mahama...

6 hours ago

NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contesting in Odododiodio primary NDC justifies decision to disqualify ex-NPP member Nii Yarboi Annan from contest...

6 hours ago

When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns after Court jails Aisha Huang When the time comes we will deal with you – Lawyer Alfred-Tuah Yeboah warns afte...

6 hours ago

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred-Tuah Yeboah Aisha Huang is going to prison today; it will be you tomorrow – Deputy Attorney ...

8 hours ago

Well move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns – Unemployed nurses, midwives We’ll move to MoH, MoF with our mattresses if you fail to address our concerns –...

8 hours ago

Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH48,000 Aisha Huang jailed four-and-half years, fined GH¢48,000

Just in....
body-container-line